Deepavali controversy: Majority of Guyanese boycott Govt. -announced Diya lighting

For a third year in a row, Hindus in Guyana were subjected to controversy over the exact date for Deepavali or Diwali.

Yesterday, declared a national holiday by the Ministry of Public Security and published in the Official Gazette, was again largely rejected by Hindus.

On East Bank Demerara and in the city, there were very few homes that were lit up as compared to previous years.

Essequibo and Berbice, where a significant number of Hindus live, were reporting that they were going to light their diyas today.

Hindus from the city and Region Four, congregated in the city and on East Coast Demerara, lining the roadways to view the traditional motorcade, organized by the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha (GHDS).

The annual motorcade would traditionally be held the night before Diwali. GHDS reportedly applied for and received police permission for last evening’s motorcade.

It was clear yesterday that there is deep division within the various Hindu organizations, with several statements issued to newspaper and posted on social media.

It was clear also, that there were deep political undertones as while some Hindu organizations backed October 18, sending messages, a number of other organizations sent out messages that were recognizing October 19 as Diwali. Critics have blamed political leanings by a number of the Hindu organizations on the division.

Yesterday, the US, which is the same time zone celebrated Diwali. Trinidad also celebrated yesterday. However, Suriname is reportedly set to observe Diwali today with the national holiday declared.

Traditionally, GHDS has been closely linked to the People’s Progressive Party/Civic.

Diwali is India’s biggest and most important holiday of the year. The festival gets its name from the row (avali) of clay lamps (deepa) that Indians light outside their homes to symbolize the inner light that protects from spiritual darkness.

This festival is as important to Hindus as the Christmas holiday is to Christians. Diwali celebrations can last up to five days.