Berbice Cricket Board Second Division cricket tournament … Rose Hall Community Center join Whim, Chesney and Mount Sinai

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) has announced that the Rose Hall Community Center Cricket Club has been included in its T20 Competition slated for Sunday at the Chesney Cricket Club Ground.

This one day affair, among 4 of its second division members, will launch the BCB’s Second Division season scheduled to start in November 2017.

Captain Ameer Rahaman of the Rose Hall Community Center Cricket Club has announced that the following players will represent the Club in Sundays’ game: Kristoff Bahadur, Balram Samaroo, Adrian Haralsingh, Sasenarine Sukhu, Sanjay Khan, Ameer Rahaman, Mark Sampson, Andrew Williams, Compton Hope, Kishan Ramsarran, Latchman Ramotar, Shafik Khan and Isaiah Thorne.

Whim Cricket Club’s List reads: Mahendra Charan, Deraj Venkiah, Arnold Deosaran, Tameshwar Harinarine, Navindra Deonarine, Kindal Deonarine, Yougindra Sooknannan, Umarnauth Sookshine, Venod Samaroo, Joshua Persaud, Hardat Bhual, Darmendra Balkarran, Kumar Motain, Lomas Appadu and Surendra Budhu.

The competition will start at 09:00 hrs and the preliminary games will be played at 15 overs per side. The finals will be contested in a 20 overs affair.

In the first game, Mount Sinai will take on Whim Cricket Club, while Chesney Cricket Club will do battle with Rose Hall Community Center in the second semi finals.

The winners of the preliminary matches will contest the final game of the day’s activities.

All teams are asked to report to the Chesney Cricket Club ground for 08:00 hrs. President of The Berbice Cricket Board, Mr Dhieranidranauth Somwaru is appealing to members of the public to come out and show their support for cricket in Berbice and support the teams and ensure that the game of cricket is taken to the next level.

The fixtures for the BCB’s Second Division competition will be distributed to Clubs shortly.