All stars claim Mike’s Pharmacy dominoes in Wakenaam

Latest update October 19th, 2017 12:55 AM
All stars chalked up 74 games to win the final of the Mike’s Pharmacy dominoes competition which was contested Sunday last at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground in Good Success.
All stars were led by Mohamed Kalam and Satnarine Singh with 14 games each, while V Net placed second and Eat and Beat third.
Both V Net and Eat and Beat were tied on 72 games, but V Net prevailed after making more sixes (06) ahead of Eat and Beat who made five.
James Ramnarine and Krishundat Hansraj made 13 each for V Net, while Sherwin Narine made 17 games for Eat and Beat to earn the Most Valuable Player award.
