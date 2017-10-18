Vieira relishing ‘Caribbean Showdown’ opportunity

More known for his Super Bikes exploits, young motor-racer Matthew Vieira will make his debut at the Georgetown Grand Prix this weekend when he competes at the ‘Caribbean Showdown’ race meet.

Vieira, who is a regular at GT Motorsports Endurance Rental Cup, will suit up for the Georgetown Grand Prix for the first time, and he views it as a great opportunity to once again showcase his driving prowess.

The Super Bike standout is promising nothing but the best when he step on the track in the 125cc Senior category against the likes of Trinidad and Tobago’s driving sensation, Kristian Boodoosingh, and local rivals Denzel Hopkinson, Mikhail Persaud and his sister Emma Vieira among others.

“The key is the set-up (of the kart), because everyone is going to have the same amount of weight, they’ll have the same engine, they’ll have the same chassis, so basically it’s whoever sets the kart up the best (will win), because we’re all equal. The skills difference in the Senior is not that great so everyone is actually at the same level, so it’s going to be an equal race,” Vieira pointed out.

According to Matthew, competing on Super Bikes is a far more difficult task than karting, and he is looking to enjoy the experience come Saturday.

He is aware the 125cc Senior is a highly competitive group, but he is not backing down from the challenge. In fact, he’s positive about his chances of doing well and even finish top of the pile.

“Just want to tell them (competitors) ‘good luck and watch out, I’m coming,” Vieira asserted.

The young driver also lauded the organisers for inviting Caribbean competitors, pointing out that it is a great initiative that will only serve to better the current crop of local motor-racers.

“When I was younger- at around 11-12 racing go-karts- we didn’t have an amazing facility like that (GT Motorsports) and we didn’t have the opportunity to race against a lot of foreign drivers. Also I think the sport will allow new people to come in and will grow and hopefully Guyana will produce very great drivers that could go all round the world and race,” Vieira explained.

The ‘Caribbean Showdown’ will see drivers from Guyana, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago battling for supremacy in different categories. Action will get underway at 18:00hrs and admission to the venue is $1,000 for adults, $500 for children and $4,000 for the VIP experience.

The Georgetown Grand Prix will set the stage for the ultimate motorsport event of the year- the final leg of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship on November 12 at the South Dakota Circuit.

