Street Vibes Entertainment Futsal Championship…Gold is Money vs Future Stars final tonight

Gold is Money will tackle Future Stars in the inaugural Street Vibes Entertainment, ‘Futsal Championship’ finale this evening at the National Gymnasium after both being victorious in their semi-final matches on Monday.

Both games were exciting with Future Stars surviving a late fight back from Back Circle, while Gold is Money defeated Sparta Boss 2-1 in a huge upset.

Future Stars darted to a commanding 4-1 lead with Curtez Kellman adding a brace in the seventh and 18th minutes, while Keron Solomon and Akeemo Anthony scored in the fourth and 15th minutes.

On target for Back Circle was Dellon Kelly in the 11th minute. The East Ruimveldt side then battled back in the second stanza, recording three unanswered goals to push the contest into extra time.

Selwyn Williams, Jamal Adams and Stephon McLean scored in the 23rd, 25th and 27th minutes apiece to level the score at 4-4. Back Circle then took the lead for the first time in the 42nd minute, with Williams netted his second.

Nevertheless, Future Stars secured the hard-fought win, tallying two goals in the space of a minute, as Solomon and Jermin Junior scored in the 45th and 46th minutes each.

On the other hand, Gold is Money downed arch-rival Sparta Boss 2-1 in a bruising affair. The win was secured through goals from siblings Jamal and Michael Pedro in the fourth and 29th minute apiece.

Gregory Richardson scored for the losers in the 23rd minute. Due to the respective losses, Back Circle will lock horns with Sparta Boss in the traditional third place playoff.

Meanwhile, prior to the third place showdown and finale, several exhibition matches will be staged.

Winner of the tournament will pocket $700,000 and the championship trophy, while the second, third and fourth place finishers will receive $250,000, $150,000 and $100,000 respectively and the corresponding accolade.

The sponsors of the event are the Guyana Police Force, Windjammer International Hotel and Cuisine and 94.1 Boom FM.