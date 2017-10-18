Pan Am indoor Hockey C/Ships…Defending Champs Canada beat B’dos 6-1 to register back-to-back wins

By Sean Devers

In uncomfortable heat at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, a fair size crowd which included several St Joseph High School students watched defending champions Canada beat a spirited Barbados unit in the second match on day two of the 2017 Pan American Indoor Hockey Championships yesterday.

With pulsating music entertaining the fans, Canada followed up their 10-nil mauling of Mexico with another convincing 6-1 win over Barbados, who were beaten 5-4 by hosts Guyana on Monday.

Devon Teixeira and Gurtej Dhaliwa scored braces, while Micah Teixeira and Ken Perriera found the back of net once, while Akeem Rutherford registered Barbados’ consolation Goal.

The World’s number one ranked Indoor hockey team played a standard of Hockey befitting of their tag as pre-tournament favorites; enjoying the majority of the possession and clinically executed passes but Barbados were beaten not disgraced as they demonstrated a fighting spirit.

From as early as the third minute Canada showing their attacking intentions when a shot forced Bajan Keeper Ed Boyce to make a diving save before Devon Teixeira fired from the field but the ball went wide of Goal.

The crafty Ken Perriera opened the account for the North Americans with a well struck field goal which whistled past Boyce. Devon Teixeira then scored from the left side to make it 2-nil but the Bajans were giving a good account of themselves and were never overwhelmed.

A nice pass to Dhaliwa resulted in him finding the back of the net for Canada and Devon Teixeira scored again to leave the lads from the land of the Flying Fish four down at half time.

After the break, Canada, in their fifth Pan Am tournament with four titles (2002, 2005, 2010 & 2014) continued to dominate with their strong defence and eager forwards played an aggressive brand of Hockey on the fast Plastic Tiles surface being played on for the first time in a major tournament.

Barbados made of few raids on goal but most of the times when they got the ball they were quickly dispossessed. Dhaliwa netted his second goal as the Canadian team, which included Guyanese John Roberts, whose father was a former National Hockey Captain, used some of their substitutes in the last 10 minutes of the contest to give them a feel of the local conditions.

Micah Teixeira scored in the closing stage to ensure that both of the Teixeira siblings were on the list of Goal Scorers before Rutherford, who played well throughout the game, scored for Barbados, who suffered their second consecutive loss.