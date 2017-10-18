Man beaten, gun-butted in carjacking

Two gunmen confronted a 24-year-old man and escaped with his Toyota Premio bearing registration number, PVV 4911, after beating and gun-butting him at Herstelling, East Bank Demerara around 19:30 hrs on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Ryan Seecharran of Third Street, Herstelling.

According to information received, Seecharran was sitting in his car when he was confronted by the two suspects. One of the men allegedly rushed up to him and demanded cash. Seecharran reported that the suspect said, “Give me my money boy.” The men were not wearing masks.

The victim told the investigating ranks that he does not know the men and has never seen them. He claimed that when the first suspect rushed up to him, the second bandit pulled out a gun from his pocket and started beating him.

“They beat him like he (victim) really owed them money, but that’s just their plot,” a police source said.

Kaieteur News was informed that after the men attacked their victim, they pulled him out of the vehicle and drove away.

The car has not been recovered.