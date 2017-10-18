Latest update October 18th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man beaten, gun-butted in carjacking

Oct 18, 2017 News 0

Ryan Seecharran

Two gunmen confronted a 24-year-old man and escaped with his Toyota Premio bearing registration number, PVV 4911, after beating and gun-butting him at Herstelling, East Bank Demerara around 19:30 hrs on Monday.
The victim has been identified as Ryan Seecharran of Third Street, Herstelling.
According to information received, Seecharran was sitting in his car when he was confronted by the two suspects. One of the men allegedly rushed up to him and demanded cash. Seecharran reported that the suspect said, “Give me my money boy.” The men were not wearing masks.
The victim told the investigating ranks that he does not know the men and has never seen them. He claimed that when the first suspect rushed up to him, the second bandit pulled out a gun from his pocket and started beating him.
“They beat him like he (victim) really owed them money, but that’s just their plot,” a police source said.
Kaieteur News was informed that after the men attacked their victim, they pulled him out of the vehicle and drove away.
The car has not been recovered.

More in this category

Sports

Pan American Indoor Hockey Cups…Guyana Men and Women lose on day two

Pan American Indoor Hockey Cups…Guyana Men and Women lose on...

Oct 18, 2017

By Calvin Chapman Guyana national team’s chances of qualifying for the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Indoor Hockey World Cup in Berlin, Germany, suffered blows after they both lost their...
Read More
Vieira relishing ‘Caribbean Showdown’ opportunity

Vieira relishing ‘Caribbean Showdown’...

Oct 18, 2017

Street Vibes Entertainment Futsal Championship…Gold is Money vs Future Stars final tonight

Street Vibes Entertainment Futsal...

Oct 18, 2017

Pan Am indoor Hockey C/Ships…Defending Champs Canada beat B’dos 6-1 to register back-to-back wins

Pan Am indoor Hockey C/Ships…Defending...

Oct 18, 2017

UDFA wraps up NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power national U-17 tournament

UDFA wraps up NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power...

Oct 18, 2017

GCB launches National Secondary Schools League

GCB launches National Secondary Schools League

Oct 18, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]