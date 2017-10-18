GT Beer Inter Association Cup…West Demerara and Upper Demerara square off for $1M championship

Georgetown and Essequibo battle for $400,000

From all indications West Demerara will be invading Linden tonight with their supporting fans as they think the time is now for them to be crowned unofficial association champions as they tackle Upper Demerara at the Mackenzie sports Club ground for $1M and the rights of a champion following the third place game between Georgetown and Essequibo/Pomeroon as the GT Beer Inter Association championship climaxes.

Dubbed the ‘Sunday Night Inter Association Cup Championship’, tonight’s deciding game with a supportive holiday crowd from the partisan fans hoping to give the lift their Linden side needs, promises to be exciting.

At the launching for the semi-finals last Friday outside the Linden Enterprise Network (LEN) building, UDFA President Terrence Mitchell said they are trying to make football continue to be played as he thanked Banks DIH for partnering with the association in supporting the game which will extend to the community.

He said because of this tournament Linden was able to put together the best twenty-five players and they showed what they had in this tournament. Because of this the National Coach came to view the players in training and this was an advantage of this tournament which is intended to be an annual event.

Troy Peters, Communications Manager of Banks DIH said, “Inter association was the foundation of football but over the years it had died out. So when the programme was conceptualized for association rivalry Banks DIH felt it was good idea; because all association teams would be participating and this was not often seen in terms of teams coming to Linden to showcase their talent. But Peters also felt it has blossomed out into a special tournament known as the ‘Sunday Night Super League Cup’ which was specifically set for Sunday night even though it will conclude on a Wednesday.

He reminded that the beverage company started the GT Beer product when it was launched in Linden when the year-end tournament was played and now Banks DIH now looks forward to this continuing. He said on behalf of the GT Beer Brand, “We are supportive of this venture and we continue look forward to having the teams continue their rivalry to bring out the crowds and build the foundation for the development of football in Linden.”

Upper Demerara with the top scorers in their lineup as Denzil Fordyce and Kellon Primo, both have five goals, and others like Shane Luckie, and Jashawn Moore hungry as ever, this young crop of players are bent on delivering the championship for coach Anthony Stephens.

Coach O’Neil Haywood’s West Demerara side, no doubt with their players playing as a tightly knit unit with leading goal getters Jamal Harvey and David Blake and Deon Romeo adding punch to their offence, know they will have to be at their best to counter this goal scoring Upper Demerara side.

Harvey have three goals, while Blake and Romeo each have two, and their showing could be key to West Demerara winning. It is likely that they would have an unchanged squad from the semifinal lineup which should be their starting lineup of Gideon Payne, Marvin Harvey, Maurice Charles, Rondel Hutson in goal, Carsley Carroll, Jamal Singh, David Blake, Seon Babb, Kevaugh Warde and Alex Alexander.