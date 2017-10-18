Faye Joseph hosts Diwali Day Open Domino Tournament

Latest update October 18th, 2017 12:59 AM
– Teams from all across the country invited
President of the Guyana National Dominoes Federation Faye Joseph’s 1222 Gaulding Place, South Ruimveldt residence is the place to be today when she host a big Diwali Day Open Tournament, starting from 14:30 hrs.
According to Joseph, who also holds the top office of the Georgetown Domino Association, the tournament is open to teams from all across the country and she expects most of the top teams in the sport to participate.
“I’m injecting $50,000 from the start and the prize monies will be determined by the amount of teams that register,” she stated.
Joseph, under whose stewardship the game has taken to unprecedented heights urged teams to come out and support the tournament, adding that it will be used as a precursor for the upcoming PNCR 60th Anniversary celebrations which will take place in the community of Linden at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground.
Teams desirous of competing in the competition can contact Organiser Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire on tele# 665-5855 for more information.
Meanwhile, entrance fee is $12,000.
