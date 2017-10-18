DIWALI MESSAGES

Today our Hindu brothers and sisters are celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights. This festival is one intended to observe the triumph of good over evil, and we at Kaieteur News encourage all to honour this very meaningful day. Below are some messages from organizations that respectfully embrace the meaning of Diwali.

##

VIRAAT SABHA

Today, Hindus in Guyana, other parts of the Caribbean and North America are observing Diwali, the festival of Lights. This annual feature is embraced by every distinction and strata of society. The festival transcends all barriers, economic, social and religious.

The occasion is unique in every regard as it exhibits man’s faith and determination to convert Amawaasya (Dark Night), the darkest period of the lunar month into a mist illuminated night. The high point of the Hindu Life is self-realisation.

Diwali provides the opportunity for introspection and self-analysis, i.e., to rekindle the flame of positivity within. The deep significance of Diwali must never be allowed to elude us as a people, instead, the festival should be used to build bridges of love and unity rather than to construct walls of division.

The universal principle is to ignite the light of wisdom so that it could permeate our entire being and of those whom we connect with. Maha Lakshmi is a total representation of the eight cardinal virtues of life (Ashta Siddhi).

Diwali, like other Hindu festivals, depicts spirituality transcending physical acquisition which is a product of our lower nature. Man in general is a product of duality. He is unnecessarily affected by the pairs of opposites which are influenced by ignorance.

Diwali, in essence, is the sum total of that principle which is rooted in wisdom, truth and goodness. May this Diwali increase the capacities of all those who act in conformity with the principles of truth and goodness.

Happy Diwali to All from the Viraat Sabha – Guyana.

##

INDIAN ACTION COMMITTEE

The Indian Action Committee (IAC) extends Diwali greetings to the entire nation, especially persons who are adherents of Sanatana Dharma on the occasion of the now global festival of Deepavali or Diwali. Deepavali means a row of lights from the words deep (light) and avali (row); this festival is physically characterized by homes being illuminated during the dark hours by rose of lit deeyas.

The Goddess Maha Latchmi is revered at this time and is believed to bestow wealth and prosperity upon all of her devotees.

The bright lights of Diwali are considered to signify the illuminatory power of knowledge which destroys the darkness of ignorance and also to represent the triumph of good over evil.

The IAC calls upon all Guyanese to respect the sanctity of Diwali and engage in appropriate and fitting observances and activities.

Shubh Diwali to all Guyanese.

##

PEOPLE’S NATIONAL CONGRESS REFORM

The People’s National Congress Reform takes this opportunity to extend greetings to the Hindu Community in Guyana and indeed, to all Guyanese, on the occasion of Deepavali or Diwali.

Diwali occurs on the night of Amavasya (New Moon) in the month of Kartik, which is considered to be the darkest night on the Hindu calendar and marks the return of Lord Rama after 14 years in exile. To welcome his return and to light his path, diyas were lit.

Diwali is a joyous celebration of inner light over spiritual darkness; knowledge over ignorance and right over wrong. It is a festive restatement of the Hindu belief that good ultimately triumphs over evil.

The PNCR has always been and will always remain respectful of Guyana’s cultural and religious diversity and believes that our diversity has worked and will continue to work to the country’s advantage. Guyana is a multi-religious, multi-ethnic and multi-cultural country. Our diversity is an asset not a liability. Our Party is proud to belong to a society of many faiths.

As we celebrate Diwali, the PNCR remains committed to ensuring unity in diversity so that our beloved country can experience real development and progress.

Shubh Diwali to all Guyanese!

##

PEOPLE’S PROGRESSIVE PARTY

Diwali is universally recognized as the festival of lights; the triumph of knowledge over ignorance and the substitution of all that is negative with that which is positive.

As we celebrate this most auspicious occasion of the Hindu calendar, we call on all Guyanese, in particular our Hindu brothers and sisters, to reflect upon the significance of this great festival and to inculcate its message into our daily lives, as we strive together, to remove the darkness of hate, discrimination and racism and replace them with the illumination of love, unity and brotherhood.

Occasions like Diwali continue to present the opportunity for all of our people to display to the world, as one nation, the beauty and uniqueness of our cultural, ethnic and religious diversity and tolerance.

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) expresses the hope that any existing differences will be reconciled so that this pious occasion can continue to be observed in an atmosphere and environment overwhelmed with divinity and mutual respect.

The PPP wishes to extend warm Diwali greetings to every Guyanese, especially our Hindu brothers and sisters.

SHUBH DIWALI!

##

GUYANA AGRICULTURAL AND GENERAL WORKERS UNION

The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) is once again pleased to join with all Guyanese and especially our Hindu community, to celebrate Diwali, widely regarded as the Festival of Lights.

The Diwali observances give us an appropriate occasion to urge that the light of peace, tolerance, understanding and compromise in today’s conditions lighten our pathways and guide us in our daily lives. Like the thousands of Diwali diyas in many regions which will light up the darkness of the night, let our existence be unobstructed by the darkness that can prevent our development and well-being.

The Diwali celebration is one that today transcends one community and is supported nationally. The symbol of the lighted diyas is not only lovely to behold in the evening, but it impacts the message of the value of spiritual enlightenment in our collective efforts to bring about conditions for our peace of mind and a satisfying life.

With such sentiments in mind, GAWU is encouraged by the usually wide interest shown in the expectedly dazzling celebrations that are traditionally associated with Diwali.

We wish all the practitioners of the Hindu faith, and indeed, all Guyanese a happy and enjoyable Diwali, the festival of lights.

Let the lights, at this time, light up our pathway to harmony, economic well-being and our general upliftment.

Happy Diwali