Cops arrest City Constable who had sex with detained juvenile

It took almost two months, but the city constable who forced a detained 15-year-old boy into a sexual act last August has finally been fired and arrested.

Police took the disgraced lance corporal into custody yesterday at Brickdam, some hours after the Mayor and City Council dismissed him for “gross misconduct.”

Kaieteur News was told that a policeman went to City Hall to arrest the accused city constable, only to be informed that he was no longer there, since he had been fired. He was eventually located and taken into custody.

In a letter signed yesterday by Town Clerk Royston King, the rank was informed that he had been dismissed “with immediate effect…due to your gross misconduct, between Tuesday August 22, 2017… at the Regent Street Outpost, where you engaged in a sexual act with a juvenile.”

But it was just a day earlier that King had said at a statutory meeting that “nothing has been proven,” against the lance corporal, and that the accusation was “one of mere allegation.”

King had also said that based on the preliminary investigations, “there are certain missing links in the case.”

But the City Constabulary corporal who witnessed the sex act, and reported it, was also given the boot yesterday.

The Town Clerk’s letter informed the rank that he was being dismissed for “dereliction of duty.”

“You stated that you saw Lance Corporal (name given) engaging in a sexual act with a juvenile in the custody of the City Constabulary, but took no action. Further, you made no entry of the occurrence in the station diary,” the letter stated.

Explaining further the reason for the dismissal, City Mayor Patricia Chase-Green told Kaieteur News that the corporal had “failed to protect a juvenile.”

“You see something like that, you take control of your station. You don’t allow an unnatural act to happen.” She added that officials received “new information,” on the case, and this led to the dismissals.

Refuting any part in a cover-up, Chase-Green again stated that it was she who had insisted on an investigation, after learning of the allegation.

“The Chief Constable lapsed. It was not until I brought the matter to the Full Council, and gave the Chief Constable 24 hours to give a report or be sent home (that action was taken),” Mayor Chase-Green said.

She also hinted that “may more officers” may be disciplined when the investigation is completed.

Although the incident happened in August, City Hall only investigated the matter after Kaieteur News broke the story.

But even then, the probe had appeared to be stalled.

Mayor Chase-Green had said that the alleged victim had given a statement, but a guardian who was present refused to sign it. She also said that the alleged victim “has not been presented to the Legal Affairs Committee.”

But the investigation gained momentum last week after officials from Childcare and Protection Agency located and interviewed the victim.

An official said that a birth certificate revealed that he was 15, and not 16, as was claimed in reports by City Hall.

In the statement he gave to a City Constable, the juvenile, of no fixed place of abode, said he was arrested on August 22, for loitering and placed on the prisoner’s bench at the Regent Street Enquiries Outpost at City Hall.

He alleged that around 23:00 hrs, a male constable took over, and about 02:30 hrs, the constable woke him and told him to lie on his back, which he did. Shortly after, the male rank told him to stand by the washroom. Another rank then came in and requested a firearm, which the first rank handed over. The two men sat watching a movie for awhile. Eventually, the officer with the firearm left, while the other returned and unbuttoned the juvenile’s pants, placed a condom on the juvenile’s privates and let the teen have sex with him.

According to the teen’s statement, the officer who had collected the firearm returned shortly after. The rank allegedly pointed at the teen and said that he would “speak to me seriously in the morning.’

It was this same rank that stated that he saw the incident. He alleged that he was sitting at his desk when he heard someone moaning. He peeped through a vent and saw his colleague, a Lance Corporal, having sex with the prisoner. After, the lance corporal went to the washroom with a condom he had removed from the teen’s privates.

The rank then reported the matter.

Mayor Chase-Green confirmed that the same Lance Corporal was previously investigated for a similar act. She said he was placed on close arrest for seven days and a report was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). The Mayor said that the accused was reinstated, however, after the DPP indicated that there was insufficient evidence to lay charges.