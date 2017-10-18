Civil Aviation gets tough on drones

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said it is advising the general public, especially owners and operators of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) that, in keeping with the directive issued on February 26, 2017, all owners and operators must ensure that all flights are conducted according to the specific requirements and standard operating conditions outlined.

“The GCAA has noted an increase in the operation of drones at nights and during holidays and other festivities.”

The GCAA said it is therefore encouraging owners and operators of drones to comply with a number of guidelines. These include no flying near airports, aircraft or restricted airspaces. According to the authority, all UAVs must be flown below 150 metres, but should not be operated at nights or in low visibility conditions.

“All UAVs should be operated within sight of the operator; All UAVs should be operated at a safe distance of 50 metres (150ft) away from persons and property.”

The GCAA said it is moving to have owners register their drones before placing them in operation.

“Failing to comply with the guidelines and the directive as referenced above will result in prosecution by the relevant authorities.” The operations of drones have been growing in popularity, with the uses ranging from photography to commercial use of mapping forests and monitoring, and for recreational purposes.