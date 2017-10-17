Sans Souci Jaguars capture V Net T20 title in Wakenaam

By Zaheer Mohamed

Led by a fine all-round performance by Zameer Zaman, Sans Souci Jaguars defeated G Square Cavaliers of Belle Plaine by 37 runs to win the final of the V Net T20 Blast which was contested on Sunday at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground.

Zaman struck a fine 72 and shared in two crucial partnerships before returning with the ball to capture 2-29 in front of a fair-sized crowd which included Director of Sports Christopher Jones and CEO of V Net Communications Safraz Sheriffudeen.

Opting to bat, Sans Souci Jaguars were off to a good start with Zaman and Safraz Mohamed adding 50 for the opening stand before Mohamed was caught off left arm orthodox spinner Kamal Khan for 16. Nokta Moses was then removed by Jaggernauth Manbodh for 17, but Zaman and Beesham Moses put on 78 to give their innings much impetus. Zaman hardly put a foot wrong as he mixed aggression with defence, accumulating runs on both sides of the pitch. He smashed nine fours and four sixes before falling to Khan. Moses timed the ball well hitting four fours and two sixes before he was dismissed for 38, while skipper Siddiq Mohamed chipped in with 19 not out as Sans Souci Jaguars posted 181-4. Khan claimed 2-21, while Manbodh and Dr. Dayawant Shiwnandan had one each.

G Square Cavaliers chase suffered an early set back when the inform Satnarine Sahadeo was run out for two with the score on 15. Zaman then uprooted the stumps of Manbodh (11) before Balli Scott (01) was bowled by pacer Derwin Daniels as the G Square Cavaliers were reduced to 17-3. But Kamal Khan produced an innings that kept his team in the hunt. He shared in a fourth wicket stand with Satrohan Shiwnandan who was bowled by Nokta Moses for 11. Khan started slowly but blossomed to hit six well timed fours and two towering sixes, however, while he was striking the ball well, Jaguars managed to slow the scoring rate with steady bowling, picking up the vital wickets of Chandrika Ragnauth for 11 and Lokram Narine for 15 as Cavaliers finished on 144-6. Khan remained unbeaten on 75 as Nokta Moses supported Zaman with 2-19; Siddiq Mohamed and Daniels had one each. Zaman was named man-of-the-match while Nokta Moses with 173 runs including a century against the said opponents in the preliminary round and 15 wickets, pocketed the prizes for being the best batsman and bowler in the tournament. Cavaliers received a trophy and $50,000 and Jaguars a trophy and $100,000.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, DOS Jones commended the Wakenaam Cricket Committee and V Net Communications for staging the tournament and pledged to support sports on the island. “I am very impressed with the facility and the passion for the game by the people here, in fact I have re-discovered El Dorado in Wakenaam,” he posited.

V Net Communications CEO, Sheriffudeen who has sponsored the competition for the seventh -straight year, congratulated both teams for a wonderful performance and said he will continue with his sponsorship. WCC secretary Nazeer Mohamed expressed gratitude to the sponsor and DOS Jones for his visit.