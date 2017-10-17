Rose Hall Town Poonai Pharmacy Under-13 Team off to successful start

On September 15th, 2017, the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS, and the popular Poonai’s Pharmacy of Rose Hall Town launched the Club’s ninth team, “Rose Hall Poonai Pharmacy Under-13 Team”. The team has since play three matches in the Guyana Softball League Under-13 Hardball Tournament. They defeated Georgetown based teams – Georgetown Cricket Club and Everest Cricket Club but lost to their Berbice counterpart Blairmont by 26 runs.

Playing against Everest at the Demerara Cricket Club, Rose Hall Town Poonai Pharmacy batted first scored 111 for 6 with Jonathan Rampersaud and Surrendra Ramcharitar scoring. In response, Everest were shot out for 45 with twelve years old off spinner Matthew Pattaya taking five wickets, while Christopher DeRoop and Jonathan Rampersaud both claiming two wickets each.

Playing the Georgetown Cricket Club at the Jai Hind Ground in Albion, Rose Hall Town Poonai Pharmacy lost the toss and the visitors rattled up an imposing 155 for 9 off their allotted 25-Overs with Sanjay Persaud 44 and Rivaldo Phillips 51 both batted well. Bowling for Rose Hall Town Poonai Pharmacy, L. Arthur took 5 for 30 including a hat-trick, while Pattaya, Jeremy Sandia and Jonathan Rampersaud each claimed a wicket. In response, Poonai Pharmacy reached 157 for 3 from 21.4 Overs with Arthur returning with the bat to top score with 43, while Rampersaud was not out on 40. Extras contributed a healthy 46 runs as wides were counted as two runs. Surendra Rampersaud supported with a vital 18. Bowling for Georgetown Cricket Club, A Persaud and Z. Jodan both claimed a wicket a piece.

Playing against Blairmont, Rose Hall Town Poonai Pharmacy fielded first. Blairmont spearheaded by a solid 30 not out from Shridath Roopnarine reached 112 for 8 from 20-Overs. Extras were healthy 44 as Arthur 2 for 26, Jonathan Rampersaud 3 for 7, Matthew Pattays 2 for 18 and Christopher DeRoop 2 for 22 bowled well for the Poonai Pharmacy Team.

In response, Rose Hall Town Poonai Pharmacy reached 85 for 5 off their allotted Overs as Blairmont bowled and fielded well. Hemchand Ragbeer 2 for 8, S. Roopnarine 2 for 16 and Antoine Alexander 2 for 23 were the main bowlers for Blairmont as only Surrendra Ramcharitar 11, Jonathan Rampersaud 11, Arthur 12 and Shivnarine Ramnarain 16 reached double figures for Rose Hall Town.

Manager Rabindranauth Kissoonlall stated that the Management of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club was quite impressed with the performance of the team and noted that the future of the Club would be dependent on the younger generation of players. Special words were reserved for skipper Jonathan Rampersaud who not only led by example but performed well with both bat and ball. The Rose Hall Town Poonai Pharmacy team has also successfully completed eight personal developmental programmes. Parents who are interested in having their children join the Poonai Pharmacy Under-13 Team or the King Solomon Logistics Under-12 Team are encouraged to call 337-4562 or visit the Club at Area ‘H’ Ground.