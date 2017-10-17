GT Beer Super Cup final decided… Upper Demerara come-from-behind to stun Georgetown 3-1

West Demerara rollover Essequibo/Pomeroon 4-0

Hosts Upper Demerara survived a scare to score three last gasp second half goals to shock Georgetown 3-1, while West Demerara triumphed over Essequibo Pomeroon 4-0 to set up a grand finale in the Upper Demerara Football Association GT Beer Sunday Night Super Cup Inter Association football championship set for tomorrow night at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground.

Sunday night’s encounters saw a riveting end to the clash between Upper Demerara and Georgetown with the City side seemingly coasting for a 1-0 win after taking an early lead off the boot of Benjamin Opara in the 32nd minute of the first half.

Upper Demerara fought back gamely but were unable to level the scores, and with time not on his side coach Anthony ‘Toto’ Stephens was forced to make a change by taking out the usually dependable striker Marmalaque Davidson and inserted another player of great promise in Shane Luckie.

The name change did the trick for the Linden side since it was Luckie who stepped up to the plate and collected a ball and scored against Georgetown and it came in dramatic fashion in front of a stunned crowd which panicked, with the thought of losing and not contesting the final of a tournament being hosted by the home association.

But luckily, Luckie was there to first flick a cross that was converted with a shattering goal in the 78thminute by Jashawn Moore.

That was the beginning of things as Luckie then engineered the go-ahead goal ten minutes later when Kellon Primo received a chip from the left flank and slotted home for a 2-1 lead.

With the crowd at its feet, Denzil Fordyce completed a nice move inside to finish against a bewildered Georgetown defence to score in the 90 plus three minutes as the final whistle came with jubilation for the Upped Demerara fans.

Earlier in the evening, West Demerara showed grace in turning back a spirited Essequibo/ Pomeroon lineup with Seon Babb netting in the 14th minute with a head-shot inside the penalty area.

Then they went up 2-0 as Jamal Harvey booted in from just inside the 18 yards area as they ended the first half.

As the pressure built and Essequibo/Pomeroon being unable to stave off the offensive forays of West Demerara, the defence wilted and West side’s Morgan Denny was there to find the back of the net from close range in the 59th minute for a 3-0 margin.

Then they finished off the game in the 79th minute from a goal by Gideon Payne again from close range as they ended the game 4-0.

Tomorrow it will be Upper Demerara against West Demerara in the championship game for $1M as the losers collect $600,000, while the third place game will see losing semifinalists Georgetown and Essequibo squaring off for $400,000 starting at 19.00hrs.