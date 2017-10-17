Friendz burst set up victory for Aurora Knightriders over United Warriors

Latest update October 17th, 2017 12:55 AM
A six wicket haul from pacer Weyon Friendz handed Aurora Knightriders a comfortable 8 wickets victory over United Warriors in the 4th round of the South Essequibo 40 overs cricket competition. Played under a blue sky with a nice cool breeze blowing across the Hibernia Cricket Ground last Sunday, the Warriors won the toss and opted to bat on a hard, bouncy track. No batsman got into double figures as the Warriors were bundled out for a paltry 39 in 11.3 overs. The lively Friendz was the chief destroyer with 6-10. Timur Gafoor 2-8, Saieef Ally 1-8 and left arm spinner Garfield Phillips 1-5 all bowled well.
The Knightriders got an early scare when the Sohail Tanvir like Donald Callendar (2-14) reduced them to 22-2, but Phillips and Deoraj Dindyal saw them across the line with 34.3 overs to spare. The competition continues this weekend with Aurora Knightriders taking on Invader Masters, NOC coming up against United Warriors, Rising Stars verses Tap Shattas and Hibernia facing off with Jaguars.
Oct 17, 2017Defending Champs Canada Men defeat Mexico 10-0 By Calvin Chapman Guyana’s National teams had mixed fortunes in their respective Male and Female round robin matches on the opening day of the 7th Pan...
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 17, 2017
When I entered the University of Guyana as a freshman, there was a book that was generating interest and admiration around... more
The latter half of the 1960s and 1970s were the heavy days for aspiring left wing revolutionaries who wanted to save Guyana... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Insurers and re-insurers are facing major losses in the wake of the damage done in the Caribbean and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]