Friendz burst set up victory for Aurora Knightriders over United Warriors

A six wicket haul from pacer Weyon Friendz handed Aurora Knightriders a comfortable 8 wickets victory over United Warriors in the 4th round of the South Essequibo 40 overs cricket competition. Played under a blue sky with a nice cool breeze blowing across the Hibernia Cricket Ground last Sunday, the Warriors won the toss and opted to bat on a hard, bouncy track. No batsman got into double figures as the Warriors were bundled out for a paltry 39 in 11.3 overs. The lively Friendz was the chief destroyer with 6-10. Timur Gafoor 2-8, Saieef Ally 1-8 and left arm spinner Garfield Phillips 1-5 all bowled well.

The Knightriders got an early scare when the Sohail Tanvir like Donald Callendar (2-14) reduced them to 22-2, but Phillips and Deoraj Dindyal saw them across the line with 34.3 overs to spare. The competition continues this weekend with Aurora Knightriders taking on Invader Masters, NOC coming up against United Warriors, Rising Stars verses Tap Shattas and Hibernia facing off with Jaguars.