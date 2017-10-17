Corentyne man given life imprisonment for raping toddler

A resident of Number 60 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, was on Monday sentenced to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of the offence of rape committed on a three-year-old child.

The man, Youganan Ramnarine, 22, a labourer appeared before Justice Jo Ann Barlow and a mixed jury in the Berbice High Court. He was charged with rape committed on a child under 16 years of age.

The offence was alleged to have been committed on April 17, 2015 at Number 60 Village, Corentyne, Berbice. The child was reportedly left in care of the perpetrator when the act was committed.

The matter which began last Thursday was held in Camera. Ramnarine who was unrepresented in court was found guilty by the mixed jury after they retired for deliberation.

A stern Justice Barlow told the accused that he was found guilty and the court as the guardian of society must send a strong message. She admonished him for taking advantage of the toddler.

She sentenced the accused to life imprisonment and ordered that he should not be eligible for parole until after 25 years. She also ordered that he be exposed to counselling and learning during his time of incarceration.

The Prosecutor was Tuanna Hardy. Five witnesses were called.