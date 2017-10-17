Latest update October 17th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Corentyne man given life imprisonment for raping toddler

Oct 17, 2017 News 0

A resident of Number 60 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, was on Monday sentenced to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of the offence of rape committed on a three-year-old child.
The man, Youganan Ramnarine, 22, a labourer appeared before Justice Jo Ann Barlow and a mixed jury in the Berbice High Court. He was charged with rape committed on a child under 16 years of age.
The offence was alleged to have been committed on April 17, 2015 at Number 60 Village, Corentyne, Berbice. The child was reportedly left in care of the perpetrator when the act was committed.
The matter which began last Thursday was held in Camera. Ramnarine who was unrepresented in court was found guilty by the mixed jury after they retired for deliberation.
A stern Justice Barlow told the accused that he was found guilty and the court as the guardian of society must send a strong message. She admonished him for taking advantage of the toddler.
She sentenced the accused to life imprisonment and ordered that he should not be eligible for parole until after 25 years. She also ordered that he be exposed to counselling and learning during his time of incarceration.
The Prosecutor was Tuanna Hardy. Five witnesses were called.

 

More in this category

Sports

Pan Am Cups Hockey… Guyana Men off to a winning start, Uruguay edge women

Pan Am Cups Hockey… Guyana Men off to a winning start, Uruguay...

Oct 17, 2017

Defending Champs Canada Men defeat Mexico 10-0 By Calvin Chapman Guyana’s National teams had mixed fortunes in their respective Male and Female round robin matches on the opening day of the 7th Pan...
Read More
GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary Shoot… A resounding success despite lack of corporate support – Persaud

GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary Shoot… A...

Oct 17, 2017

‘E’bo reaps reward for working as a unit’ says Coach Hercules

‘E’bo reaps reward for working as a unit’...

Oct 17, 2017

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – West Demerara… Two matches on tomorrow; Den Amstel, Wales and Eagles are latest winners

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Oct 17, 2017

Sans Souci Jaguars capture V Net T20 title in Wakenaam

Sans Souci Jaguars capture V Net T20 title in...

Oct 17, 2017

GT Beer Super Cup final decided… Upper Demerara come-from-behind to stun Georgetown 3-1

GT Beer Super Cup final decided… Upper...

Oct 17, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]