Cop shoots self in Camp Street Prison

A police constable accidentally shot himself in the right thigh Friday morning when he reportedly fell asleep in an abandoned minibus at the corner of Camp and Bent Streets, Georgetown. At the time he was guarding the Camp Street prison.

The constable, identified only as Constable Cummings, recently joined the Guyana Police Force. He was treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and sent away.

According to information received, the rank was providing security services around the prison when he got tired and went into the abandoned minibus to take a nap. It was while sleeping that his .38 service revolver allegedly went off around 04:00 hrs.

Kaieteur News was informed that when the gunshot was heard, other ranks that were guarding the prison threw themselves onto the roadway and took up “tactical position,” thinking it was another prison break.

It was not until the constable came out of the minibus and announced that he had accidentally shot himself that his colleagues went back to their original position. Cummings was rushed to the hospital.

This newspaper was informed that an investigation has been launched.