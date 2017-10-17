City Council defers decision on constable accused of sexually assaulting minor

—calls for thorough investigation into the matter

The Georgetown Mayor and City Council, (M&CC) has deferred making any pronouncement

on the future of the City Constabulary officer who allegedly engaged in sexual activity with a minor. This deferral will continue after a thorough investigation is conducted.

The decision was taken when the matter came up for discussion at a special statutory meeting held at City Hall yesterday.

Town Clerk, Royston King, told the Council to disregard what is published in the media, since it cannot be taken as facts.

“At this point, nothing has been proven. The matter is one of mere allegation,” he said. King noted that based on the preliminary investigations, there are certain missing links in the case.

He said that the Council has nothing to hide, adding that the matter will be dealt with publicly. But while the council finds loopholes the police are going full speed ahead with charges for the incident. They were supposed to arrest the officer over the weekend.

The matter was investigated by ranks representing the Child Protection Agency.

The Town Clerk, however, noted that the matter should not be brought before Council for deliberations until it is properly investigated and recommendations are made by the Legal Affairs Committee.

The views expressed by the Town Clerk were endorsed by Mayor Patricia Chase- Greene. She told the council that the decision will be taken in the matter when it is investigated entirely. The matter is expected to be dealt with at the next statutory meeting.

At the interim, Kaieteur News understands that the teenager at the centre of the allegations is currently in protective custody.

It’s close to two months, since the City Hall Legal Affairs Committee was tasked with making recommendations on the matter involving a city constable who allegedly engaged in sexual activity with a juvenile prisoner.

Mayor Chase-Greene said she had confirmed that the same Lance Corporal was previously investigated for a similar act. She said he was placed on close arrest for seven days and a report was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). The Mayor said that the accused was reinstated, however, after the DPP indicated that there was insufficient evidence to lay charges.

Kaieteur News has since been in possession of a report containing a statement that the teen in the new allegation gave to a City Constable. In the statement, the juvenile confirmed that the act took place. A city constable also said he witnessed the sex act.

But Mayor Chase-Greene said that the statement was made in the presence of the teen’s guardian, who refused to sign it. She also said that the alleged victim “has not been presented to the Legal Affairs Committee.”

In the statement he gave to a City Constable, the juvenile, of no fixed place of abode, said he was arrested on August 22, for loitering and placed on the prisoner’s bench at the Regent Street Enquiries Outpost at City Hall.

He alleged that around 23:00 hrs, a male constable took over, and about 02:30 hrs, the constable woke him and told him to lie on his back, which he did. Shortly after, the male rank told him to stand by the washroom. Another rank then came in and requested a firearm, which the first rank handed over. The two men sat watching a movie for awhile. Eventually, the officer with the firearm left, while the other returned and unbuttoned the juvenile’s pants, placed a condom on the juvenile’s privates and let the teen have sex with him.

According to the teen’s statement, the officer who had collected the firearm returned shortly after. The rank allegedly pointed at the teen and said that he would “speak to me seriously in the morning.’

It was this same rank that stated that he saw the incident. He alleged that he was sitting at his desk when he heard someone moaning. He peeped through a vent and saw his colleague, a Lance Corporal, having sex with the prisoner. After, the lance corporal went to the washroom with a condom he had removed from the teen’s privates.

The rank then reported the matter.