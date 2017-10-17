Charity group digs deep to aid the less fortunate

A number of children for the past two weeks were given flickers of hope for their return to regular life and others back to school.

The good gesture was done by the Guyana/Florida Hope non-profit organisation,

based in the Crabwood Creek, Upper Corentyne area. The body is the local chapter of the US-based Florida/Guyana Hope Incorporated which is based in Florida, USA.

The past few weeks, members of the local chapter have been busy assisting less fortunate families and school children to get their lives back together. The group is non-religious, non-political and aims to touch all aspects of Guyanese life. So far in their short existence, they have quietly made a number of significant contributions to a number of groups and persons in the country.

The group which is headed by well-known Berbice businessman, George Baijnauth, as President and retired educator, Mrs. Carmen-Ally as Secretary has been travelling the length and breadth of Berbice, bring smiles to the faces of scores of underprivileged and less fortunate families. They benefitted from the distribution of clothing, footwear, food, bags as well as other necessities.

The Florida/ Guyana group was formed in December 2013 in the USA. The Guyanese chapter was subsequently formed headed by Baijnauth. Persons in need can contact members of both the Florida and Guyana group for assistance.

Mr. Baijnauth assured that his group is not a ‘fly by night’ organisation, which is here to stay.

The group has so far donated hundreds of computers to schools and other organisations, clothing, footwear and wheelchairs among other necessities.

It also assisted someone who had to undergo an eye surgery in Trinidad and some seeking assistance to cover expenses for cancer treatment. Persons were also assisted with kidney transplant while others were assisted to acquire prostate legs. Regular feeding programmes were done at orphanages.