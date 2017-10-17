BCB names executives and committee members

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the list of appointed executives and committee members who will serve in the 2017-2018 administration under President Dhieranidnaurh Sonwaru.

Mr Somwaru in keeping with his policy of inclusion has announced the following confirmed appointments.

Other positions that are vacant will be filled in a timely manner.

Appointed Ececutives

1. Arnold Deosarran

2. Raymond Mohammad

3. Godfrey Persaud

4. Desmond Fraser

5. Vemen Walter

6. Derick McAlmont

Junior Selection Comittee:

Leslie Solomon – Chairman

Narine Deonarine

Patrick Lewis

D. Dharry

Shabeer Baksh

Orvin Mangru

Peter Tulsieram

Competitions Committee

Julian Moore

Vemen Walters

Natasha Gangoo

Moses Rampaul

Christopher Bissoon

Marketing Manager

Devindra Persaud

Finance Committee

Godwin Allicock

Imran Sacoor

Randolph Latcha

Disciplinary Committee

Dr. Rishi Thakur

Attorney -at-Law Taijnarine Ramroop

Imtiaz Bacchus

PRO

Anthony Khemraj