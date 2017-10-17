BCB names executives and committee members

Latest update October 17th, 2017 12:55 AM
The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the list of appointed executives and committee members who will serve in the 2017-2018 administration under President Dhieranidnaurh Sonwaru.
Mr Somwaru in keeping with his policy of inclusion has announced the following confirmed appointments.
Other positions that are vacant will be filled in a timely manner.
Appointed Ececutives
1. Arnold Deosarran
2. Raymond Mohammad
3. Godfrey Persaud
4. Desmond Fraser
5. Vemen Walter
6. Derick McAlmont
Junior Selection Comittee:
Leslie Solomon – Chairman
Narine Deonarine
Patrick Lewis
D. Dharry
Shabeer Baksh
Orvin Mangru
Peter Tulsieram
Competitions Committee
Julian Moore
Vemen Walters
Natasha Gangoo
Moses Rampaul
Christopher Bissoon
Marketing Manager
Devindra Persaud
Finance Committee
Godwin Allicock
Imran Sacoor
Randolph Latcha
Disciplinary Committee
Dr. Rishi Thakur
Attorney -at-Law Taijnarine Ramroop
Imtiaz Bacchus
PRO
Anthony Khemraj
Oct 17, 2017Defending Champs Canada Men defeat Mexico 10-0 By Calvin Chapman Guyana’s National teams had mixed fortunes in their respective Male and Female round robin matches on the opening day of the 7th Pan...
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 17, 2017
When I entered the University of Guyana as a freshman, there was a book that was generating interest and admiration around... more
The latter half of the 1960s and 1970s were the heavy days for aspiring left wing revolutionaries who wanted to save Guyana... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Insurers and re-insurers are facing major losses in the wake of the damage done in the Caribbean and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]