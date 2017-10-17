Alleged Republic Bank robbers granted $500,000 bail each

-Magistrate cites lengthy trial

Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly, yesterday placed four accused who attempted to rob Republic Bank, Water Street Branch on $500,000 bail each.

In arriving at her decision the magistrate said that the trial is likely to last for one year.

Police Constable Anfernee Blackman and former Republic Bank employee, Shawn Grimmond, are among four men who have been charged for attempting to rob Republic Bank’s Water Street, Georgetown branch on July 4, last.

Blackman, 21, of 65 Laing Avenue, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown; Grimmond of 137 Pike Street, Kitty, Georgetown; Rural Constable Gladston George, 24, of 55 Princes Street, Lodge, Georgetown; and Keron Saunders, 24, of 59 Burnham Boulevard, Mocha, East Bank Demerara; have all denied the charge which alleged that while armed with guns they attempted to rob Republic Bank.

The botched robbery attempt on the financial institution left 25-year-old Agronomist, Elton Wray dead.

Wray, the best friend of Haynes, was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire between his alleged accomplices, police and guards attached to the Professional Guard Service (PGS).

According to the prosecutor Haynes held Tandukar Singh, a Republic Bank employee hostage, and ran into the arcade situated opposite the bank.

He then shoved away his hostage, but was later apprehended by police during an exchange of gunfire.

He was found hiding in a stall in the arcade with an illegal 9MM pistol lying next to him.

Saunders, a cousin of Wray, was apprehended by police after he was observed acting in a suspicious manner. The prosecutor had told the court that Haynes and Saunders implicated the others in the robbery attempt on the financial institution.

Sergeant Bess said that Constable Blackman supplied Haynes, Saunders and Wray with the guns used to carry out the botched robbery. Sergeant Bess also said that Constable Blackman transported the men to the location in motorcar HC 7778.

The court was told by Sergeant Bess that on the day prior to the attempted robbery, Haynes visited Grimmond’s home and gave him a cellular phone to make contact with him and the others.