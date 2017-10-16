Latest update October 16th, 2017 12:59 AM

Woman succumbs to burns allegedly inflicted by husband

Oct 16, 2017 Peeping Tom 0

Savitri Deolall at GPHC before she succumbed

Savitri Deolall,  41-year-old woman who allegedly suffered third degree burns that were inflicted by her reputed husband, succumbed last Saturday at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Relatives said that Deolall, of Lot 2 Good Hope, Railway Line Embankment, East Coast Demerara, passed away at around 15:15hrs in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

She had sustained third degree burns to more than 70 percent of her body, two Mondays ago, during an argument with her husband.

Sources have disclosed that the man had been charged and remanded.

She is scheduled to be cremated tomorrow at the Ruimzeight foreshore, West Coast Demerara.

The common-law couple reportedly had an argument last week Monday after Deolall accused her husband of being unfaithful. Ramroop had alleged that her spouse threw a kerosene stove at her.

He has reportedly confessed, but had initially claimed that his wife burnt herself.

One of the victim’s children alleged that her mother was constantly abused physically.

She leaves to mourn three children and other relatives.

