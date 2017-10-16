Pothole leads to 5 deaths on Berbice road

A New-York based man and his four passengers were killed on the spot at around 14:30 hrs yesterday, after their vehicle landed in a pothole, and careened into the path of an approaching, paddy-laden truck.

The gruesome accident, which left mangled bodies strewn on the roadside, occurred as the victims were on a joy-ride on the Number 59 Village Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

The victims were identified as Sabita Managlani, 43, an immigration consultant; her two children, Emanuel Managlani, 18, and Ethan Ramjeet, five, all of Lot 4 Bel Air, Greater Georgetown; her boyfriend, Dhanpaul Kishandayal, 39, of New York and her secretary, Reshma Seeram, 28, of Leonora, West Coast Demerara.

Sabita operated a visa and passport application business at Maraj Building, Georgetown.

Police said that the truck driver, 30-year-old Doodram Singh of Number 49 Village, Corentyne, has been hospitalized in a critical condition.

A police release stated that the occupants of the car, PPP 3394, were proceeding south along the roadway at a fast rate, when they collided with an approaching truck, GZ, 2764.

As a result, the car driver and occupants sustained severe injuries, and were pronounced dead on arrival at the Skeldon Hospital, where truck driver Doodram Singh was also admitted.

But other reports indicate that Kishandayal, who was at the wheel, lost control after driving into a pot hole. The car then ‘spun,’ and toppled into the path of the approaching truck, which was laden with sacks of paddy.

The truck driver reportedly swerved to avoid the oncoming car, but the car slammed into the tray of the truck.

The impact caused the tray to be separated from the truck. Pictures shared on social media showed mangled bodies at the side of the roadway, and one body trapped in the car. Kaieteur News understands that Kishandayal only came to Guyana about two weeks ago.

The tragedy is reminiscent of other road accidents in which there were multiple fatalities.

In 2011, four people, including a nursery school head-teacher and her eight-year-old daughter were killed after a speeding bus suffered a blowout and rolled over four times on Homestretch Avenue.

In 1993, four children were burned to dead at linden after the bus in which they were travelling exploded.