No Bra Day ketch nuff men napping

Friday was a nice day fuh nuff men. Was a serious day but was still a nice day. A local telephone company decide that de day was No Bra Day. That mean that was a day when some women decide that women wouldn’t wear bra.

Now dem boys know that if is one thing women don’t like is fuh dem breast deh shaking. But de men would like to see that.

Well Friday was de day when people decide to support de breast cancer victims. Guyana got nuff women who suffer from that killer. Some of dem dead but dem who survive decide to form a union.

That is how de No Bra Day come about because some of de women who survive got to do without breast through no fault of dem own.

Dem boys seh when de news buss out couple men decide to support de thing but dem boys know that dem go to see the jiggling of de jugs. Some of dem go to peep de women especially de set who seh dem supporting.

Dem boys remember a cow that get he head stick up in a fence. A bull come, tek a look and decide to mount de cow. De farmer watch de cow and seh that is nah everybody come to see you in you plight supporting you.

One man walking foot to foot behind two women to see if dem had on brassiere. When dem realize that de women was wearing bra dem switch to another set. Dem switch. One of dem get a bright idea to wear brassiere. Dem get pink brassieres because pink is de colour fuh cancer.

When a man put on bra people does got a name fuh dem but de men who put on bra fuh support was just men who want to see jiggling jugs. But de women smart dem. While de men put on dem bra in de open de women go in a change room.

That is when people see how de men was really supporting de women. As soon as de women go in de change room de men who was supporting suddenly remember that dem had other things to do.

Talk half and watch who coming to support you.