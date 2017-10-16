HAPPY DIWALI TO ALL

Diwali or Deepavali, is the festival of lights is an ancient Hindu gala that is celebrated in Guyana and several other countries every year. Diwali is one of the largest and brightest festivals in India that is celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains for a variety of reasons, but the main theme which runs throughout the festival is the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. Diwali is a five-day festival of shining lights, celebrated by more than one billion people around the world, particularly in countries with significant populations of Hindu, Jain and Sikh origin. These include India and several Asian and African countries as well as Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States. It is an official holiday in Nepal, India, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname, Malaysia, Singapore and Fiji.

The festival, which coincides with the Hindu New Year, is traditionally celebrated on the festival’s third day, which this year falls on October 15 as decided by the Hindu lunar calendar. The festival usually falls between the middle of October and the middle of November, and one of the most popular stories told is the legend of Lord Rama and his wife Sita returning to their kingdom in northern India from exile after defeating the demon king Ravanna in the 15th century BC. During Diwali, families and friends would exchange gifts, share sweets and give food and goods to the needy. It is also the time when new clothes are worn and houses are cleaned and decorated with candles and colorful lights and huge firework displays are held while families feast.

Although Divali is being celebrated in Guyana every year, yet many are not aware of its meaning and significance. The significance of the celebration is not just the lighting of deyas, bursting of bamboo and the enjoyment of a variety of Indian delicacies, but the victory of light over darkness. Its Spiritual significance marks the different historical events, stories or myths and reminds all that the celebration symbolizes that light and goodness are more powerful than darkness and evil, knowledge over ignorance and hope over despair and the light enters one’s life.

The origins of the Divali festival date back to the story of the birth of Mother Lakshmi from the cosmic ocean of milk when it was being churned by gods and demons. On the third day of the celebration, Mother Lakshmi married Lord Vishnu and many Hindus invite Mother Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity into their homes by the lighting of deyas.

In Southern India, celebrants are reminded of Lord Krishna’s victory over the demon Narakasura. In the Jain religion, Diwali marks the spiritual awakening of Lord Mahavira. In Sikhism, all Sikhs would gather during Diwali to receive the Guru’s blessings. It also marked the freedom from imprisonment of their sixth Guru. It is important to note that different faiths and cultures around the world recognize the spiritual importance of this festival. In Guyana, people of other religions celebrate Diwali with their Hindu friends to symbolize unity to the world and that goodness exists in one’s hearts and minds.

The religious significance of Diwali varies regionally within India, depending on the school of Hindu philosophy, regional myths, legends, and beliefs. The Yoga, Vedanta, and Samkhya schools of Hindu philosophy share the belief that there is something beyond the physical body and mind which is pure, infinite and eternal, called the Atman. The celebration is significant to mostly those who believe in the goodness of people which is considered the light of higher knowledge, thusdispelling the ignorance that masks one’s true nature, not as the body, but as the unchanging, infinite, immanent and transcendent reality. With this awakening of the mind, body and soul comes compassion and the awareness of the oneness of all things. Diwali celebration brings family and friends of various religions and ethnicity together every year in Guyana.It is a joyous occasion. Happy Diwali to all.