Latest update October 16th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Driver chopped to death, father’s fingers hacked off

Oct 16, 2017 News 0

  • in brawl over banana plants

A driver was brutally murdered while his father is in a critical condition after a man went berserk, chopping them during an argument over some banana plants at Cane Grove, East Coast Demerara yesterday.
Dead is Harrinarine Ramawaj, 31, a driver of Estate Road, Cane Grove, East Coast Demerara.
His father, Chanderpaul Ramawaj, 59, had two of his fingers hacked off during the brawl.
Investigations revealed that the man and his father went to their cash crop farm—which has been in operation for over 40 years—where they discovered some of their banana plants damaged and a wooden structure erected. A 43-year-old labourer of Sawah, Cane Grove East Coast Demerara, was in the structure.
An argument broke out between the farmer and the labourer, who dealt them several chops about their bodies.
Harrinarine and his father were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where Harrinarine succumbed.
The suspect, who sustained injuries during the confrontation was treated at the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital and taken into custody.

 

More in this category

Sports

GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League …Shiv’s ton put Essequibo one step closer to trophy

GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League …Shiv’s ton put Essequibo one...

Oct 15, 2017

By Sean Devers A responsible 119 by Shiv Chanderpaul pushed Essequibo one step closer to championship honours when the penultimate day of their GCB/CGI three-day Franchise League contest against West...
Read More
GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary Individual Shoot-Off…Irishman David Calvert is the champ, beats Lennox Braithwaite by 2 points

GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary Individual...

Oct 15, 2017

UDFA/ GT Beer Inter Association semifinals on tonight at Linden…Upper Demerara face Georgetown, West Demerara clash with Essequibo/Pomeroon

UDFA/ GT Beer Inter Association semifinals on...

Oct 15, 2017

K. Rampat Cricket Academy to tour Guyana in December

K. Rampat Cricket Academy to tour Guyana in...

Oct 15, 2017

Albion Masters Softball on today

Albion Masters Softball on today

Oct 15, 2017

Teams, Officials pleased with preparations ahead of Pan Am Cups

Teams, Officials pleased with preparations ahead...

Oct 15, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]