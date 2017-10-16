Driver chopped to death, father’s fingers hacked off

in brawl over banana plants

A driver was brutally murdered while his father is in a critical condition after a man went berserk, chopping them during an argument over some banana plants at Cane Grove, East Coast Demerara yesterday.

Dead is Harrinarine Ramawaj, 31, a driver of Estate Road, Cane Grove, East Coast Demerara.

His father, Chanderpaul Ramawaj, 59, had two of his fingers hacked off during the brawl.

Investigations revealed that the man and his father went to their cash crop farm—which has been in operation for over 40 years—where they discovered some of their banana plants damaged and a wooden structure erected. A 43-year-old labourer of Sawah, Cane Grove East Coast Demerara, was in the structure.

An argument broke out between the farmer and the labourer, who dealt them several chops about their bodies.

Harrinarine and his father were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where Harrinarine succumbed.

The suspect, who sustained injuries during the confrontation was treated at the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital and taken into custody.