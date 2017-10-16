Driver chopped to death, father’s fingers hacked off

Latest update October 16th, 2017 12:59 AM
A driver was brutally murdered while his father is in a critical condition after a man went berserk, chopping them during an argument over some banana plants at Cane Grove, East Coast Demerara yesterday.
Dead is Harrinarine Ramawaj, 31, a driver of Estate Road, Cane Grove, East Coast Demerara.
His father, Chanderpaul Ramawaj, 59, had two of his fingers hacked off during the brawl.
Investigations revealed that the man and his father went to their cash crop farm—which has been in operation for over 40 years—where they discovered some of their banana plants damaged and a wooden structure erected. A 43-year-old labourer of Sawah, Cane Grove East Coast Demerara, was in the structure.
An argument broke out between the farmer and the labourer, who dealt them several chops about their bodies.
Harrinarine and his father were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where Harrinarine succumbed.
The suspect, who sustained injuries during the confrontation was treated at the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital and taken into custody.
Oct 15, 2017By Sean Devers A responsible 119 by Shiv Chanderpaul pushed Essequibo one step closer to championship honours when the penultimate day of their GCB/CGI three-day Franchise League contest against West...
Oct 15, 2017
Oct 15, 2017
Oct 15, 2017
Oct 15, 2017
Oct 15, 2017
I was on the picket line with Joe Harmon outside the Marriott Hotel. We were protesting the lack of employment of locals... more
Savitri Deolall at GPHC before she succumbed Savitri Deolall, 41-year-old woman who allegedly suffered third degree burns... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Insurers and re-insurers are facing major losses in the wake of the damage done in the Caribbean and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]