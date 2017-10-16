Are we into the ‘last days’?

Local religious figures weigh in

With the recent spate of natural disasters, wars, and political upheaval, the term “Apocalypse,” is being bandied about in the news and on social media.

But what does it mean?

The initial meaning of the word ‘Apocalypse’ is found in the Greek term ‘Apokalypsis’ which means revelation or the uncovering. In the religious context, it is usually a disclosure of something hidden, “a vision of heavenly secrets that can make sense of earthly realities.”

While victims of these natural disasters are quick to refer to the devastation as ‘apocalyptic,’ there are others, who do not share their concerns.

Most people have dubbed the sequel storms, and other natural disasters, as just the effects of natural or manmade problems such as global warming and climate change.

In September alone, hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria hit the United States and several Caribbean territories leaving a destructive and deadly trail.

Also, there were the severe storms in Rwanda, the deadly earthquake in Mexico, a volcano in Indonesia, the flooding in Central Africa, a deadly mudslide that buried hundreds in Sierra Leone, and a reported plague in Madagascar.

On top of all this, there are fears of a nuclear war, triggered by squabbling between the United States of America and North Korea.

A selected few, like local Bishop Terrence Esseboom among others; they share the view that there are hidden messages is these occurrences.

Esseboom pointed to the biblical book of Matthew as his point of reference.

He noted that while the Bible proclaims that humanity cannot know ‘when’, the world will end, Jesus did reveal to the disciples some signs of his second coming in Matthew 24:6-8.

“You will hear of wars and rumours of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed … Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There will be famines and earthquakes in various places. All these are the beginning of birth pains.”

Esseboom noted that while natural disasters tend to occur time and again, the Bible uses the analogy of birth pains.

The Preacher explained that the analogy “like a woman giving birth,” gives a picture of what we should expect.

“Things will get worse as the time draws near, these calamities will become more frequent and rapid as it is with a woman in labour.”

“So the reality is that we can’t stop these things from happening but we are to prepare for it. And improve our capacity to help others.

Esseboom described too the notion of putting a date to the ‘end time occurrence’ as “ridiculous.” That‘s a complete contradiction to Jesus himself who foretold of his future second coming.

Christ also proclaimed in Matthew 24:36 that “no one knows” the day or the hour of His return.

He emphasised, however, that the people, particularly believers should be mindful of the signs and prepare for them.

Similarly , Outstation Leader of EL Perazim Full Gospel Fellowship in Corentyne, Berbice, Misha Lalman, explained that there are numerous signs in the current culture that mirror prophetic contents of scriptures in Old and New Testament books like Ezekiel, Daniel and Revelation — events that they say could soon come to fruition.

Lalman emphasised too that it is important for believers (Christians) to be prepared for the second coming. The Bible speaks of the second coming of Christ as a bridegroom coming to take his bride.

In this scenario, she explained that the Church is seen as the Bride of Christ. The Church therefore must be prepared for the coming of the Bridegroom.

It is important, therefore, for believers to remain in Christ and prepare for His return.

She stressed that the scriptures speak of a Church as (a body of believers not the building or a specific denomination)—people who are walking after God’s principles and ways.

“That’s the bride for which Christ is coming again. Therefore, believers are urged to prepare, remain in Him and look for His return.”

Much like Christians, Islam’s views of the Apocalypse are remarkably similar, albeit with a different ending.

According to an article published by the Huffington Post, the Bible’s Book of Revelation, Islamic tradition speaks of signs — unnatural disasters, wars and moral decay — that will portend the Last Days. And like Christians, many Muslims believe that Jesus, whom they call Isa, will return to defeat the Anti-christ.

David Cooke, an expert on Islamic eschatology and associate professor at Rice University noted that there are Muslim apocalyptic readings of the book of Daniel, Ezekiel and Revelation.

“The only difference is the ‘good guys’ are Muslims, not Christians.”

Meanwhile, while science does not dispel the end time theory completely, scientists have worked tirelessly to disprove the biblical perspective and other claims of the Apocalypse.

Scientists have listed the Mayan prediction of the ending of the World in 2012 and more recently the September 23, prediction as utter nonsense.

But renowned modern day scientist, like Professor Steven Hawkings last year, in a prepared speech to the Oxford Union Debate Society noted humans have less than 1,000 years on earth and must find a suitable planet on which to relocate.

Sounding like he just read the Book of Revelation for the first time, Professor Hawkings issued dire warnings and predictions about the lifespan of the earth.

However, the theoretical physicist believes humanity’s destruction would more likely result from an asteroid collision with earth or be the result of a nuclear war. And his fear of artificial intelligence stems from the power which computers already possess.

He said, “By contrast, computers double their speed and memories every 18 months. There is a real danger that computers will develop intelligence and take over. We urgently need to develop direct connections to the brain so that computers can add to human intelligence rather than be in opposition.”