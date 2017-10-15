WIFBSC Milex / Crown Mining Longe Range Team Match …Guyana retain championship on Vs over dark horse Barbados

By Franklin Wilson

Reigning West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council Long Range Champions Guyana retained the newly re-branded Milex / Crown Mining Long Range Team Championship trophy when the competition was contested

yesterday at the Timehri Rifle Ranges, Yarrowkabra, Linden Soesdyke Highway.

The experienced Guyanese team coming up against the likes of the English, Irish and Canadian shooters had to in fact stave off a determined fight from the Barbadian marksmen and women who came out blazing in the 1000 yards range to time the Guyanese who were ahead after the 900 yards range having tallied 371 points and 19 Vs compared to England’s 368.20, Ireland’s 366.15 and Barbados’ 360.17.

The Guyanese were sent on their way by their Captain Mahendra Persaud who achieved the only possible (50.5) at this range.

The confident host team and defending champions took to the 1000 yards range feeling that they were well on their way to a comfortable win but didn’t cater for the consistent performances of the Bajan shooters which saw them not only closing the gap but equaling the Guyanese’ final total of 712 points.

Guyana however won yet another Long Range Championship on account of securing more Vs than their Bajan rivals, 36 to 27.

Persaud’s possible at 900 yards was the only possible recorded on the day, in very humid conditions with the winds again presenting challenges for all the teams. The Guyanese Captain led with an overall aggregate of 95.5, Leo Romalho had 92.5; debutant Roberto Tiwari continued his consistency with 92.4, Sherwin Felicien 91.4, Ransford Goodluck 90.5, Vice Captain Dylan Fields 88.4, Peter Persaud 84.4 and Lennox Braithwaite 80.4 all contributing to the overall effort.

Barbados’ final total of 712.27 was compiled by grand aggregate (900 & 1000) totals from Jason Wood 93.5, Marlon King 93.5, Lancelot Trotman 93.3, Shellyann Hinds 91.3, Wade McLean 89.3, Richard Arthur 89.1, Jennifer Jordan-Cousin 84.3 and Alfred Stuart 80.4.

Third place went to Ireland with a total of 701.28 followed by England 668.25, Antigua and Barbuda 646.22, Canada 609.24 and Trinidad and Tobago 599.28. The Guyanese will also be presented with the Queensway Group of Companies International Cup for their performance.