UDFA/ GT Beer Inter Association semifinals on tonight at Linden…Upper Demerara face Georgetown, West Demerara clash with Essequibo/Pomeroon

Oct 15, 2017

With the semifinals battle lines drawn the big question which will be answered is who survives to advance in this inaugural GT Beer Inter Association Super Sunday night Cup featuring Upper Demerara against Georgetown

Georgetown players from left Hubert Pedro, Phillip Rowley, Dwayne McCalman, Darren Benjamin and Ryan Dowden.

and West Demerara who face the fast rising Essequibo /Pomeroon at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground tonight.
At 21.00hrs, in what should be a big crowd puller, local side Upper Demerara, who played unbeaten winning their three matches and topped their group, will face the second finisher in the opposite group Georgetown. The City side lost to West Demerara before reaching this far, and will know that another loss at this stage eliminates them from contesting for the $1M first prize an bragging rights among other things.
Having played unbeaten to reach thus far Upper Dem must now get past arch rivals of old Georgetown and their best players to date have been their top scorers in Denzil Fordyce and Kellon Primo along with the young Shane Luckie and Keshawn Dey, while Kellon Major has done well between the uprights.
But Georgetown will be banking on Phillip Rowley, Darren Benjamin, Hubert Pedro, Ryan Dowden and Dwayne McCalman, who have all gotten goals, to bring them victory.
On the other half of the semifinals West Demerara are looking to reach this final by stopping the Essequibo Pomeroon side after playing impressively in their group round robin play.
Their most dangerous players are Jamal Henry who is among the leading scorers, David Blake who nudged in the goal that condemned Georgetown to that 1-0 loss, Jamal Perreira, Morgan Denny and Kevaugh Warde all in good scoring knick.
Burt Essequibo/ Pomeroon are confident that they can play themselves into the final and will depend on such players like Sheldon Pitt, Michael Hendricks, Devin Romeo and Oswin Henry.

