Ronaldo Alimohamed century frustrates ECD on day two

Khan hits 104, Yadram 99

By Zaheer Mohamed

East Bank Demerara were largely indebted to skipper Ronaldo Alimohamed at the end of play on day two in the final round of the Guyana Cricket Board Jaguars three-day franchise league against East Coast Demerara

yesterday.

Alimohamed crafted a fluent unbeaten century and shared in an unbroken last wicket stand of 112 with Keon Morris to rally East Bank Demerara to 184-9 at stumps in reply to East Coast Demerara first innings score of 298 all out.

Resuming the day on 184-3, with Amir Khan on 69 and Kamesh Yadram on 57, East Coast Demerara were bowled out after lunch. Khan completed a fine century which was laced with eight fours and one six before he was caught off Sagar Hetheramani, while Yadram struck six fours before he was lbw to Darshan Persaud for 99. The duo extended their partnership to 242, but when they departed the only other resistance came from Premchand Sookdeo with 23.

Hetheramani claimed 3-44 while Darshan Persaud had 3-73 and Stephon Browne 2-15.

Pacer Cordel Mars and Sahadeo Ramkhellawan made early inroads reducing East Bank Demerara to 29-4 with Christopher Deonarine (04), Romain Muniram (00), Ramhkellawan (00), Browne (00) and Deonarine Seegobin (14) being the batmen back in the pavilion.

However, Alimohamed stood like a beacon, resisting anything his opponents threw at him as he slowly accumulated his runs. But while he remained untroubled, his partners at the other end played as if there was something mysterious about the pitch or the bowling. Corwin Austin (00), Darshan Persaud (01), Hetheramani (00) and Colin Benn (04) failed to apply themselves on a good track. But Alimohamed, surprisingly omitted by the West Indies selectors for the U19 world cup squad, even though he led Guyana to victory in the regional U19 tournament in St. Kitts in July/August with creditable performances, played with much maturity as he saved his team from following- on.

Alimohamed, undoubtedly one of the most decorated all-rounders at the age group level in the Caribbean, timed the ball well as he accumulated runs skillfully on both sides of the pitch. He drove Bhaskar Yadram for four before smashing him for sixes to move closer to his triple figure mark. Alimohamed then hoisted Yadram for a six and a four and repeated the feat in his following over before smashing Mars for three sixes in one over-the last being among the best shots of the day- a back foot cut over point for six. He then reached his well deserved century with a single off Yadram before hitting Mars for another six. Alimohamed who united with Morris when their team were on 72-9, counted four fours and then sixes in his unbeaten 118 while Morris in on 34 with four fours. Bhaskar Yadram has so far taken three wickets while Amir Khan and Ramkhellawan have two each. With Alimohamed set to resume today, on an unbeaten century, perhaps the regional selectors can still consider him for the world cup squad-definitely it’s not too late. Play continues at 09:00hrs today.

At Port Mourant, Georgetown scored 277 all out. Paul Wintz stroked 92, while Dexter Solomon slammed 77 as Clinton Pestano picked up 5-48 runs and Eon Hooper grabbed 4-22. Upper Corentyne batting a second time scored 116 for 5 off 23.3 overs. Pestano struck 57 and Ivan 23, winning by five wickets. Upper Corentyne moved to 78.7 points staking a strong place for the runner up spot.

At Bush Lot, Lower Corentyne batted first and managed 74-8 declared in 21.4 overs. Waheed Edwards scored 20 and Kevlon Anderson 24. Bowling for West Berbice, Gudakesh Motie bagged 5-8 and Krishandat Ramoo 2-22. In reply, West Berbice reached 69 for 1 off 18.3 overs at stumps. Opening bastman Raphael Estriado made 42. Lower Corentyne would need to win outright in order to maintain their second position.