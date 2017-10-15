Raymond Ali 60th Birth Anniversary Domino on today

-Teams from all across the country invited

Domino teams from all across the country are expected to converge at President of the Guyana National Dominoes Federation Faye Joseph residence, 1222 Gaulding Place, South Ruimveldt to participate in a massive Competition

to celebrate the 60th Birth Anniversary of Raymond Ali of All Seasons Racing Service of Robb Street.

According to Organiser Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire, the tournament is an open tournament and teams desirous of participating in the competition can do so by making contact with him on tele# 665-5855 for more information.

Wiltshire speaking via telephone disclosed that the tournament will have over $400,000 in prize monies with the winning team set to receive $200,000 plus a bottle of Black Moet and trophy, while second place takes home $100,000 and a bottle of Black Label Johnnie Walker and trophy.

The third place finisher will be given $70,000, a bottle of Hennessey and trophy.

All prizes are guaranteed and teams are required to register by 13:00 hrs with the drawing set for 15 minutes later to guarantee a prompt 13:30 hrs start.

The Chief Steward is Kevin Boston.