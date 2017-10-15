PNC/R 60th Anniversary Day of Sports/Family Fun Day preparations going apace

Sparta Boss, Back Circle, North Ruimveldt, West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’, Broad Street, Future Stars, Kitty Hustlers, Showstoppers and New Market Street are among the top teams from Georgetown and West Demerara invited to participate in the PNC/R 60th Anniversary Day of Sports/Family Fun Day Futsal Competition scheduled to be staged on Sunday, October 29, at the Mackenzie Sports Club Ground.

According to a member of the co-ordinating committee, the one-day event is expected to attract most of the top teams in the format with the host Linden anticipated to list their best teams in the format to challenge the visiting contingent in what should be another cracking Linden versus Georgetown showdown.

While the day is planned to be one to enjoy and strengthen camaraderie amongst the various ethnic groups within the society and most importantly to celebrate the Party’s 60 years of existence, the age old friendly rivalry that has existed between the two communities is expected to take centre stage in all four disciplines namely futsal, athletics, basketball and Dominoes.

In the futsal competition over $350,000 in prize monies are up for grabs along with trophies with the winner set to receive $200,000; runner-up $100,000 and third place finisher $50,000.

The Domino competition is another event that is sure to attract some of the best teams in the country and they are expected from as far as Berbice and Essequibo.

They will join those from Demerara and Linden with a total of over $250,000 set aside for the winners, while the Most Valuable Player will collect $10,000.

The winning team gets $120,000; runner-up $80,000; third place $50,000 and fourth place $30,000.

Another event that should produce intense rivalry is Track & Field which will be run in a Grand Prix format.

Among the races listed are: (Male/Female): 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 3000m (F), 5000m (M) 4x100m and 4x400m and monetary prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers who will receive $25,000; $15,000 and $10,000 respectively.

Linden, Georgetown and Berbice combined teams will contest the basketball with the visiting teams set to bounce off the competition at 10:00hrs.

Host Linden drew a bye to the final.

The winner of this competition takes home $100,000; runner-up $50,000 and third place $25,000.

There will be Novelty Events, including Tug-O-War, Over 225 lb 60m, Sack Race, Lime and Spoon, Central Executive Committee 60m (Male and Female), Buns Eating Contest, Age Group Quiz Contest… Kids Zone (Bouncy Castles etc.) All are invited.