Minister Norton breathes life into Region Nine boxing

Region Nine was given a breath of fresh air complements of Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George

Norton as boxing coach Orland ‘Pocket Rocket’ Rogers was posted there last Monday for a two-week coaching stint.

Rogers is now based in Lethem and has since worked with approximately 22 young boxers each day. The diminutive coach is also training three coaches in the fistic art. The move to Region Nine was the brainchild of Dr. Norton and is seen as part of a decentralizing programme that is being hailed by both the coach and the Guyana Boxing Association.

In an invited comment president of the Guyana Boxing Association Steve Ninvalle applauded the Minister’s initiative while claiming it a positive intervention by the Minister. “This is an important step in the development of boxing in Guyana. We have said all along that there is also natural talent outside of Region Four. It is my understanding that this is the beginning of a boxing outreach that will see similar programmes being conducted in other regions,” Ninvalle said.

“I am no savant in the field nor boxing historian but I really cannot remember a time when Region Nine benefited from the services of a boxing coach for that amount of time,” Ninvalle added.

Rogers met with Minister Norton in Linden a few weeks ago and the idea of the programme was

born. He was given boxing gear by the National Sports Commission to take to Lethem to punch off the training.

“Region Nine has raw talent and raw enthusiasm,” Rogers explained. “If we want to fully develop the sport then this is the route to go. I salute the Minister and the Director of Sport Christopher Jones for making this possible and it is my hope that other programmes will be held in other regions.”

According to Rogers, his charges include two females, one being 16-year-old Seubia Roberts and the other 14-year-old Rhema Rennia, both of who have signaled intentions of following in the footsteps of Guyanese world champion Gwendolyn ‘The Stealth Bomber’ O’Neil.

Meanwhile, Ninvalle has urged the formation of a gym in Lethem that would be affiliated to the GBA.