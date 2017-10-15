K. Rampat Cricket Academy to tour Guyana in December

The K. Rampat Cricket Academy based in Central Trinidad, Caroni, will be bringing their under-13 team to tour Guyana in December for a series of six (6) games. The 5-year-old academy, which was founded by talented

Coach Kumar Rampat in 2012, has grown to be one the best in the cricket rich twin island republic having 6 players represent T&T national under-15 team in 2017 and 4 players in the West Indies under-16 team this year as well.

Kumar Rampat, a former school teacher with 36 years of service, coached at Clarke Road cricket club for 15 years. He also coached at the Alescon Comets cricket club that saw the likes of former Guyana and West Indies players, Rayon Griffith, Travis Dowlin, along with Trinidad &Tobago stars, Darren Ganga, Imran Khan and Rayad Emrit.

Coach Rampat related to Kaieteur Sport during a interview yesterday that his reason to bring his young crop of developing players to the “land of many waters” is because of all the recent strides youth cricket has been making in Guyana with stacks of regional titles, “I know that youth cricket in Guyana has been on the rise of recent and in order to develop, our youths need to be exposed to the best and face the hardships.”

The six (6) games the K. Rampat Cricket academy under-13 team are scheduled to play will be against and at Busta Enterprise on the East Coast of Demerara, Albion Sports Club in Corentyne, Berbice, along with East Bank Essequibo’s Parika and Tuschen, with their last two games in Georgetown against Malteenoes Sports Club and Ghandi Youth Organisation.

“Most people come to Guyana and do everything in Georgetown but we chose to play most of our games out of town so the youths will be able to experience more aspects of Guyana’s geography and culture”, Coach Rampat stated.

Manager of the team, Shameeer Mohammed, who saw the Essequibo and Demerara rivers for the first time yesterday was overwhelmed by the experience and wanted the lads to experience such, “My expectation is to have a fun filled but competitive tour and being their (Under-13 team) first tour I want it to be a memorable experience.”

Travelling with Rampat and Mohammed as they tied up arrangements with the respective clubs and the Guyana Cricket Board, was Carlyle Jalim, a parent. Carlyle is the father of one of the academy’s most talented players, Nickyle who was represented the T&T secondary school under-15 team that toured England and won the Somerset school festival this year. “In development, only players from 15-years and above are recognized regionally but I believe the earlier they are exposed, the better chance of reaching greatness”, Jalim explained to Kaieteur Sport. He further stated that, “These things (Tours) are what will also help motivate players to continue playing well and also give the weaker players motivation to up their game to make trips.”

In conclusion, Kumar Rampat stated that he is open to hosting teams at his academy as part of an exchange programme and also, even a under-13 cricket festival with Caribbean and international teams is something that he has sights set on hosting in the future.