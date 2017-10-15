Latest update October 15th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Hamilton Green Cup; Quarterfinal match to be played at Victoria Tonight

Oct 15, 2017 Sports 0

One of two teams will be one step closer to winning the $500,000 first prize of the Hamilton Green knockout football cup when the $1million competition stops at the Victoria community ground this evening, bringing along three fiery clashes inclusive of two (2) exhibitions and one (1) knockout.
The action gets underway at 17:00hrs at Victoria with the first exhibition game that will pit Mahaica Determinators against Plaisance. The second friendly which kicks off at 19:00hrs is set to be a cracker with Victoria Kings tackling Buxton.
The feature, knockout game will have its first whistle at 21:00hrs and will see surprise quarterfinalists Ann’s Grove and Soesdyke Falcons looking to continue their dream run in the tournament. The winner of that match will be guaranteed at least the $100,000 fourth prize.

 

More in this category

Sports

GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League …Shiv’s ton put Essequibo one step closer to trophy

GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League …Shiv’s ton put Essequibo one...

Oct 15, 2017

By Sean Devers A responsible 119 by Shiv Chanderpaul pushed Essequibo one step closer to championship honours when the penultimate day of their GCB/CGI three-day Franchise League contest against West...
Read More
GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary Individual Shoot-Off…Irishman David Calvert is the champ, beats Lennox Braithwaite by 2 points

GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary Individual...

Oct 15, 2017

UDFA/ GT Beer Inter Association semifinals on tonight at Linden…Upper Demerara face Georgetown, West Demerara clash with Essequibo/Pomeroon

UDFA/ GT Beer Inter Association semifinals on...

Oct 15, 2017

K. Rampat Cricket Academy to tour Guyana in December

K. Rampat Cricket Academy to tour Guyana in...

Oct 15, 2017

Albion Masters Softball on today

Albion Masters Softball on today

Oct 15, 2017

Teams, Officials pleased with preparations ahead of Pan Am Cups

Teams, Officials pleased with preparations ahead...

Oct 15, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Defending the indefensible

    There have been many calls over the years for a civilized and respectful discourse on race relations in Guyana. The main... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]