Hamilton Green Cup; Quarterfinal match to be played at Victoria Tonight

One of two teams will be one step closer to winning the $500,000 first prize of the Hamilton Green knockout football cup when the $1million competition stops at the Victoria community ground this evening, bringing along three fiery clashes inclusive of two (2) exhibitions and one (1) knockout.

The action gets underway at 17:00hrs at Victoria with the first exhibition game that will pit Mahaica Determinators against Plaisance. The second friendly which kicks off at 19:00hrs is set to be a cracker with Victoria Kings tackling Buxton.

The feature, knockout game will have its first whistle at 21:00hrs and will see surprise quarterfinalists Ann’s Grove and Soesdyke Falcons looking to continue their dream run in the tournament. The winner of that match will be guaranteed at least the $100,000 fourth prize.