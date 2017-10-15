Latest update October 15th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary Individual Shoot-Off…Irishman David Calvert is the champ, beats Lennox Braithwaite by 2 points

Oct 15, 2017 Sports 0

World renowned fullbore shooter David Calvert ensured he does not leave Guyana

GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary Individual Shoot-Off Champ, Irishman David Calvert.

empty handed when he shot his way to victory in the Guyana National Rifle Association 150th Anniversary Individual Shoot-Off which ended yesterday with the 900 and 1000 yards shoot.
The competition which featured the top 44 shooters from the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council Caribbean Individual Championships was initially set to be concluded on Thursday but after three ranges, 300, 500 and 600 yards, rain intervened and brought a premature end to the day.
Organisers along with the Captains and Range Officer, Phil Harrison had taken a decision to continue the match after yesterday’s Milex / Crown Mining Long Range Team Match.
When the final shot was fired, emerging as the winner was David Calvert with a Grand Aggregate of 198.18 just a couple of points ahead of Guyanese Lennox Braithwaite on 196.12 with Jack Alexander of Ireland who had led after the first three ranges on Vs ending in the third place on 194.15.
GuyanaNRA Fullbore Captain Mahendra Persaud ended in 11th place (186.9) while the other Guyanese in the top 20 finals, Dylan Fields, GuyanaNRA Vice Captain, ended in 14th place with a score of 185.9. The Guyanese trio was also the only West Indians making into the top 20.
The females, both from Ireland making it into the finals, Stephanie Ward and Kimberly Pope ended in 10th and 13th place with scores of 186.11 and 185.14, respectively. (Franklin Wilson)

More in this category

Sports

GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League …Shiv’s ton put Essequibo one step closer to trophy

GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League …Shiv’s ton put Essequibo one...

Oct 15, 2017

By Sean Devers A responsible 119 by Shiv Chanderpaul pushed Essequibo one step closer to championship honours when the penultimate day of their GCB/CGI three-day Franchise League contest against West...
Read More
GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary Individual Shoot-Off…Irishman David Calvert is the champ, beats Lennox Braithwaite by 2 points

GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary Individual...

Oct 15, 2017

UDFA/ GT Beer Inter Association semifinals on tonight at Linden…Upper Demerara face Georgetown, West Demerara clash with Essequibo/Pomeroon

UDFA/ GT Beer Inter Association semifinals on...

Oct 15, 2017

K. Rampat Cricket Academy to tour Guyana in December

K. Rampat Cricket Academy to tour Guyana in...

Oct 15, 2017

Albion Masters Softball on today

Albion Masters Softball on today

Oct 15, 2017

Teams, Officials pleased with preparations ahead of Pan Am Cups

Teams, Officials pleased with preparations ahead...

Oct 15, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Defending the indefensible

    There have been many calls over the years for a civilized and respectful discourse on race relations in Guyana. The main... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]