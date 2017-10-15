GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary Individual Shoot-Off…Irishman David Calvert is the champ, beats Lennox Braithwaite by 2 points

World renowned fullbore shooter David Calvert ensured he does not leave Guyana

empty handed when he shot his way to victory in the Guyana National Rifle Association 150th Anniversary Individual Shoot-Off which ended yesterday with the 900 and 1000 yards shoot.

The competition which featured the top 44 shooters from the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council Caribbean Individual Championships was initially set to be concluded on Thursday but after three ranges, 300, 500 and 600 yards, rain intervened and brought a premature end to the day.

Organisers along with the Captains and Range Officer, Phil Harrison had taken a decision to continue the match after yesterday’s Milex / Crown Mining Long Range Team Match.

When the final shot was fired, emerging as the winner was David Calvert with a Grand Aggregate of 198.18 just a couple of points ahead of Guyanese Lennox Braithwaite on 196.12 with Jack Alexander of Ireland who had led after the first three ranges on Vs ending in the third place on 194.15.

GuyanaNRA Fullbore Captain Mahendra Persaud ended in 11th place (186.9) while the other Guyanese in the top 20 finals, Dylan Fields, GuyanaNRA Vice Captain, ended in 14th place with a score of 185.9. The Guyanese trio was also the only West Indians making into the top 20.

The females, both from Ireland making it into the finals, Stephanie Ward and Kimberly Pope ended in 10th and 13th place with scores of 186.11 and 185.14, respectively. (Franklin Wilson)