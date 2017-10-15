GTT is major sponsor of Pan American Indoor Hockey Championship

”At GTT, we believe that at the heart of every success story is a strong and supportive family. That is why staying in touch with that support base, no matter where you are, becomes ever important and GTT is determined to

make such communication, easier and more affordable no matter where you are.”

”As Guyana prepares to host the Pan American Hockey Federation’s Indoor Pan American Cup Qualifying tournament 2017, GTT will be a key player in helping the scores of players who are visiting this beautiful foreign land, to stay in touch with their families by donating 200 SIM cards equipped with minutes free talk, free texts and free data!,” said GTT’s Public Relations Officer, Allison Parker.

On Wednesday, October 11, 2017, GTT donated the first set of SIM cards to the team from Uruguay after they arrived at Regency Suites on Hadfield Street. Coach of the team, Nicolas Tixe, after receiving the donation from GTT’s Public Relations Officer, Allison Parker, expressed sincere gratitude for the gesture. More than that, he declared that in all their travels, Guyana is the first country in which they have received such an act of generosity and hospitality.

”This is very important because it is a way to communicate inside the country. Sometimes we come to a tournament and we don’t have these facilities… in other countries we have to pay for this…I think it is a good idea and it was a good thing to have this opportunity to communicate,” he said. Two hundred players will be recipients of the free SIM and service.

Meanwhile, Parker expressed that GTT is honoured to be able to assist the players in communicating with their families while traveling as staying in touch can bring a sense of comfort while traveling. “We find pleasure making this donation to you because we know what it is to be out of communication with your loved ones and we want to keep you connected at all times,” she said.

This is the first time in the Pan American Games History, that Guyana will host the tournament. Matches will be played in Guyana from October 16-22.