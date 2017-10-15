GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League …Shiv’s ton put Essequibo one step closer to trophy

By Sean Devers

A responsible 119 by Shiv Chanderpaul pushed Essequibo one step closer to championship honours when the penultimate day of their GCB/CGI three-day Franchise League contest against West Demerara ended at

Tuschen yesterday.

Chanderpaul’s solid innings spanned six hours, 14 minutes and 264 balls and was decorated with nine fours and four sixes. The left-hander added 75 with Chaitram Persaud (40) and 68 with Anthony Adams, who made an unusually subdued 35 from 95 minutes and 76 balls with four fours and a six to give Essequibo two batting points.

Richie Looknauth (4-37), Jamal Gomes (3-37) and Malcolm Hobbard (2-47) bowled well for West Demerara, who ended on 81-5, still 189 behind Essequibo’s 260.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul is on 36 from 212 minutes, 158 balls with just a single boundary but only Akshaya Persaud (12) of the other batsmen, have reached double figures.

Young Chanderpaul and Deoram Chanderbin (7) added 34 for the first wicket before Chanderbin was LBW to Adams and by Tea the score was 42-1.

After Tea, Akshaya Persaud and Tevin Imlach (1) were both removed with the score on 52, while Travis Persaud (5) and Hobbard (0) were sent packing at 62 as West Demerara were wobbling on the ropes at 62-5.

After Hobbard was removed by Chaitram Persaud, one of the few spinners willing to ‘flight’ the ball, Looknauth pulled him for the first boundary in 28 overs as the shackles were kept with Tagenarine Chanderpaul, batting in survival mood. Looknauth (5) was with him after batting 51 minutes and 42 balls in a final session void of any excitement.

Persaud has 3-17, while left-arm spinner Adams has 2-21 to move to 48 wickets.

Resuming in sweltering heat on 127-4 with Shiv Chanderpaul on 53 and Persaud on 24 and together they carried the score to 158 before Persaud was LBW to the Looknauth for 40 after adding 75 with Chanderpaul for the fifth wicket.

Mark Williams (2) was soon removed by Hobbard at 167-6 before Chanderpaul stroked Akshaya Persaud for a couple of boundaries, while Adams, uncharacteristically sedate, slapped left-arm spinner Keshram Seyhodan through cover for four in a rare show of aggression.

Adams swept Hobbard for six, while Chanderpaul dumped Seyhodan for six to bring up the 200 in the 78th over.

Adams made a consorted effort to play defensively while Chanderpaul was his usual solid self and reached his century from five hours and 16 minutes of batting after facing 235 balls with eight fours and a six after the new ball was taken after 80 overs.

Chanderpaul, a veteran of 164 Tests, celebrated his hundred by lofting Gomes back over his head for six but with their partnership on 68 Adams lost concentration and edged a ball from Gomes to Keeper Tevin Imlach.

Akeeni Adams and Chanderpaul took the score to 248-7 at Lunch with Chanderpaul unbeaten on 116 after Chanderpaul had celebrated his century by lofting Gomes back over his head for six.

After running out of partners, Chanderpaul played back to Hobbard, who troubled him throughout his innings, and was LBW to be ninth out at 260, while Looknauth finished off the innings when Nealand Cadogan (4) missed a big swing and was bowled.

The final day, today, starts at 09:00 hrs, with the game heading for a draw which will give the Essequibians, the best all-round team in the eight-team tournament, their first three-day senior title.