Florida-Guyana Hope take on Corriverton United in cricket match today

The Florida Guyana Hope Foundation, a non-profit organisation of Florida USA is not only about giving hope to the needy but is also a potent all round sports unit.

The organisation, which also has a Guyanese chapter, – The Guyana /Florida Hope organisation, is presently in Guyana to engage in a number of charity activities and some sporting activities against Guyanese teams. The members will get together to accumulate resources to assist members of the Guyanese society who may need a helping hand.

Other than charity work, the overseas based Guyanese most of whom resides in Florida participated in the South Florida Softball Cricket League organized Florida Cup with reasonable success.

The organisation will today take some time off from its massive charity work to take on a Corriverton United Select Cricket team in a feature softball cricket match at the Crabwood Creek Sports Complex. Action starts from 12:00hrs.

Whilst in Guyana the Foundation will team up with the Regal Stationery and Computer Centre and Steve Jewelry in some of the ventures.

During their stay in Guyana the Foundation will be donating 40 wheel chairs, 20 walking aids among other items.

They will also be assisting a number of Children’s Home around the county including Berbice West Demerara, East Coast Demerara and Georgetown.

The Florida-Guyana Hope organization include President Mohamed Yassin, Vice President Rajroop Ramkellawan (Bowie), Secretary Guru Shivram, Treasurer Raj Bharat and executive members Anthony Dhannie and Buddy Rampersaud.

The Florida-Guyana Hope team will come from Anthony Dhannie (captain), Raj Bharat, Jai Sahadeo, Pancho Samsundar, Rajin Ramkarran, Butchu Kowlessar. Guest players will include Mahendra Hardyal( vice-captain) of Regal Stationery, Steve Narain of Steve’s Jewellery, Atif Khan and John Ramsingh. The Manager is Mohammed Yassin with Buddy Rampersaud the Assistant Manager.

The local Guyana / Florida Hope organisation is headed by Popular Businessman, Rotarian and former all round cricket George Baijnauth and Secretary, retired teacher Carmen Ally.

The Corriverton United selection includes James Hart (captain), Vibert Dan (Vice-captain), Anthony Seeraj, Michael Dan, Lawrence Mentis, Raymond Lowenfield, Hassan Mohamed, Mirza Ally, Patrick Mentis, Zafrul Khan, Vishal Persaud, Fabian Seerraj, Akash Lutchman and Orin George. Vishnu Hardyal is the Manager.

A number of incentives will be at stake. George Baijnauth and Carmen Ally are the coordinators. (Samuel Whyte)