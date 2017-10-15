Congrats to GCB, Sanasie and CGI

Dear Sports Editor,

Over the past six weeks we saw the second edition of the Jaguars’ Three day League rolled out across the country. Almost One Hundred and Twenty Windies, National and local cricketers were on display vying for honours. This initiative, I am told, came from the GCB Honorary Secretary Anand Sanasie and was adopted by the GCB to replace the inter-county cricket. The advantages are obvious, more games, more players involved, more officials being exposed, players being paid etc.

This weekend would very likely see the underdog Essequibo rising to the top of the table, taking the honours as champions of the 3 day format. We would also see West Demerara and Lower Corentyne vie for the second and third positions. Certainly, we must admit that this is transforming our cricket with the 50 Overs and T20 versions to follow.

This is only one aspect of the development we have seen over the past five years in our cricket structure with unprecedented success, at all levels. Only the blind cannot see our progress. This brings to mind a letter purportedly written by a Mortimer George. I understand that he is legally blind yet claims to be writing about matters he saw, while being absent. It is quite obvious that someone is writing letters attacking the GCB and Mr. Sanasie while exhibiting cowardice.

We are all aware of the astute leadership of Mr. Sanasie, so I do not think these skirmishes are important, he may very well not respond but I must have my say. He certainly knows what Schedule 3 of the Cricket Administration states. Others would soon find the flaws of the archaic BCB constitution inserted into the Cricket Administration Act by the very persons calling themselves “stakeholders”. I took the time to read it so should you.

Cricket in Guyana has never been in a better place, so Raphael, his driver Boston, Mortimer George and the posse in Rose Hall Town can put that in their proverbial “pipe” and smoke it.

Let us win another regional 4 day title in 2018, for the critics. Keep the flag flying boys.

Thank You,

Cricket Lover,

Anil Persaud.