BREAKING NEWS: Pothole leads to five dead on Berbice Road

Oct 15, 2017 News 0

An afternoon drive for a family of five came to a tragic end at around 14.30 hrs today, after their vehicle, which had driven into a pothole, slammed into a truck at Number 59 Village Public Road, Corentyne, East Berbice.

Dhanpaul Kishandayal

Sabita Managlani, Emanuel Managlani and Ethan Ramjeet

Reshma Seeram

Dead are Sabita Managlani, 43, an immigration consultant; her two children, Emanuel Managlani, 18, and Ethan Ramjeet, five, all of Lot 4 Bel Air, Greater Georgetown; her boyfriend, Navin Kishundyal, 40, of New York and her secretary, Reshma Seeram, 28, of Leonora, West Coast Demerara.
Sabita operated a visa and passport application business at Maraj Building, Georgetown.
Reports reaching this newspaper indicate that the victims were heading in the vicinity of Skeldon in vehicle PPP 3394, when Dyal, who was the driver lost control after driving into a pot hole.
The car toppled into the path of a truck which was proceeding in the opposite direction. Reports further indicated that the truck driver swerved to avoid the oncoming car. The car nevertheless, slammed into the tray of the truck which was carrying paddy. The impact of the collision caused the tray to be separated from the truck.
The occupants of the motorcar died on the spot. Kaieteur News understands that Dyal came to Guyana about two weeks ago.
(See more details and photos in tomorrow’s edition)

