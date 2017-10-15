Latest update October 15th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Baby boy and girl 12 sodomised

Oct 15, 2017 News 0

-girl’s step-dad, mother, relative in custody,

The Childcare and Protection Agency and police are probing two separate cases of sexual abuse, in which a 12-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy were sodomised by close relatives.
The attacks on the victims were so severe that both had to undergo medical treatment. The two-year-old remains hospitalised.
The girl’s stepfather and another male relative have reportedly been sodomising her, with her mother’s consent, for over a year, ever since she was eleven.
The two men and the girl’s mother, have been in custody since Friday. Reports indicate that the mother was herself repeatedly sodomised by her partner. She reportedly suggested that the partner turn his attention to her daughter.
The suspects are likely to appear in court on Monday.
Describing the case as ‘sickening’, Childcare officials confirmed that they are also probing the rape of a two-year-old boy, allegedly by his great-grandmother’s partner.
The matter was reported by the victim’s mother. Kaieteur News understands that the alleged culprit has gone into hiding, even as the infant remains hospitalised.

More in this category

Sports

GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League …Shiv’s ton put Essequibo one step closer to trophy

GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League …Shiv’s ton put Essequibo one...

Oct 15, 2017

By Sean Devers A responsible 119 by Shiv Chanderpaul pushed Essequibo one step closer to championship honours when the penultimate day of their GCB/CGI three-day Franchise League contest against West...
Read More
GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary Individual Shoot-Off…Irishman David Calvert is the champ, beats Lennox Braithwaite by 2 points

GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary Individual...

Oct 15, 2017

UDFA/ GT Beer Inter Association semifinals on tonight at Linden…Upper Demerara face Georgetown, West Demerara clash with Essequibo/Pomeroon

UDFA/ GT Beer Inter Association semifinals on...

Oct 15, 2017

K. Rampat Cricket Academy to tour Guyana in December

K. Rampat Cricket Academy to tour Guyana in...

Oct 15, 2017

Albion Masters Softball on today

Albion Masters Softball on today

Oct 15, 2017

Teams, Officials pleased with preparations ahead of Pan Am Cups

Teams, Officials pleased with preparations ahead...

Oct 15, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Defending the indefensible

    There have been many calls over the years for a civilized and respectful discourse on race relations in Guyana. The main... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]