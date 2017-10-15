Baby boy and girl 12 sodomised

-girl’s step-dad, mother, relative in custody,

The Childcare and Protection Agency and police are probing two separate cases of sexual abuse, in which a 12-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy were sodomised by close relatives.

The attacks on the victims were so severe that both had to undergo medical treatment. The two-year-old remains hospitalised.

The girl’s stepfather and another male relative have reportedly been sodomising her, with her mother’s consent, for over a year, ever since she was eleven.

The two men and the girl’s mother, have been in custody since Friday. Reports indicate that the mother was herself repeatedly sodomised by her partner. She reportedly suggested that the partner turn his attention to her daughter.

The suspects are likely to appear in court on Monday.

Describing the case as ‘sickening’, Childcare officials confirmed that they are also probing the rape of a two-year-old boy, allegedly by his great-grandmother’s partner.

The matter was reported by the victim’s mother. Kaieteur News understands that the alleged culprit has gone into hiding, even as the infant remains hospitalised.