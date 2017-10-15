Albion Masters Softball on today

Latest update October 15th, 2017 12:55 AM
With Guyana Softball Cup set for November 3rd , 4th and 5th in Georgetown, Floodlights, Wellman, Parika Defenders and the host team Albion Masters will looking to utilide today’s softball tournament for much needed preparation as they hope to gain glory at “Guyana Softball Cup 7”.
Albion Masters is hosting today’s action. Floodlights will feature players such as Ramesh Narine, Rabindra Singh, Clyde Canterbury, Imtiaz Mohamed and Ricky Deonarain, while Wellman will have in their line-up Wayne Jones, Lloyd Ruplall, Greg DeFraca and Mike Singh. Parika Defenders will depend on the likes of Kenrick Persaud, Bisham Persaud, Davenand Kanan and Fazil Baksh and Albion will feature Rajin Moonsammy, John Sumair, and Veerapen Permaul.
Albion Masters will play Floodlights at 10:00hrs, while Wellman will take on Parika Defenders at 12:00hrs; the final will commence at 15:00hrs. Bar-B-que will be served from 12:00hrs.
All members of public are invited to come out and support this worthy cause. Admission is free.
