Women blazing the Caribbean Fullbore Shooting Landscape

The 150th Anniversary shoot of the Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) is being run alongside the 2017 edition of the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council Championships at the Timehri Rifle Ranges.

The sport of Rifle Shooting has long been dominated by males but there are a few determined women in the Caribbean who have been investing their monies and time in striving to be the best and in the process, are doing better in some cases than their male counterparts.

During these busy championships, Kaieteur Sport caught up with these courageous women for a photo op., and their readily obliged.

Savita Beatrice of Trinidad & Tobago is a gutsy 56-year-old markswoman who is just in her second year as a fullbore competitor and this is her first competition. However, she has been shooting as a smallbore athlete for over 27 years.

Shellyann Hinds of Barbados is currently the Caribbean’s female top shot and has been in the sport for the past 11 years. Hinds started as a smallbore shooter.

Jennifer Jordan-Cousins of Barbados has been in the sport for 20-years.

Tessa Mayers who was born in Guyana is now living in Barbados, this is her first competition at this level.

Vercellice ‘Monica’ Ramsay of Barbados has been a fullbore competitor for the past 7 years and shooting overall for the past 19 years. Tonya Edwards of Barbados is on debut at this level.

(Franklin Wilson)