WIFBSC Milex/Crown Mining Long Range Team Match… Battle for collective glory takes center stage today

The combined capabilities and knowledge of the nations contesting the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council (WIFBSC) Team Championships will be severely tested today and tomorrow when the Long and Short Range Team are contested.

Being run concurrently with the Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) 150th Anniversary championships, the likes of England, Ireland, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Canada and Guyana will be aiming against each other for more championship glory.

The WIFBSC Individual Championships saw a close finish and up to the point of the GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary Shoot Off being abandoned due to rain, it was very competitive after three of the five ranges, contested.

The experience and comprehension of the delicate wind changes at the newly refurbished Timehri Rifle Ranges will against be a challenge for all the marksmen and women.

Those not accustomed to these conditions including the heat, have been forced to adapt fast; who handles it better will emerge at the top.

The English and Irish teams, possessing some good shots will present the ideal test for the likes of the Caribbean’s best Guyana as well as T&T, Barbados and Antigua.

Judging from the performances of the shooters so far and with rain in the forecast for today and tomorrow, Chief Range Officer Phil Harrison and the teams will have their work cut out.

Available Teams:

Canada – Tom Maynard, John Chapman, Gary Casaidy, Gian Carrio, Bruce Mc Donald, Jason Troup, Mark Landerville, Jason Higgins and Paul Archer.

Antigua & Barbuda – Christopher Joseph, Thomas Greenaway, Anderson Perry, Laurne Benjamin, Destroy Maile, Rohit Duhkiram.

Trinidad and Tobago – Norris Gomez, Oscar Waldron, Mark Ackrill, Dexter McKay, Varma Rambarran, Justin Lall, Ezekiel Joseph, Jeffrey Holder and John Soanes – Reserve.

Barbados – Richard Arthur, Jason Wood, Lancelot Trotman, Wade McLean, Jenifer Jordan-Cousin, Shellyann Hinds, Marlon King, Louis King.

Guyana – Mahendra Persaud, Lennox Braithwaite, Ransford Goodluck, Dylan Fields, Sherwin Felicien, Leo Romalho, Roberto Tiwari, Peter Persaud and Ryan Sampson – Reserve.