WDCA T20 … Independence, Independence A, Canal #2 victorious

Independence Sports Club (ISC) along with the Independence Sports Club ‘A’ (ISCA) team and Canal #2 Sports Club have registered victories when the West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA) T20 tournament continued recently.

At Joe Vieira Park, ISC defeated Long Pond Sports Club by 20 runs. Batting first, ISC made 99-9 off their reduced quota of 15 overs due to rain. Ganesh Ram made 22 and Thakur Persaud 15. Harry Persaud took 2-15.

Long Pond were bowled out for 79 in 15 overs in reply. Faizul Baksh made 41 (2×4, 2×6) while Thakur Persaud took 3-15 and David Alert 2-19.

ISC ‘A’ overcame Rising Stars by six wickets. Rising Stars took first strike and managed 132 all out in 19 overs. Marvin Cheong made 32 and Elroy Fernandes 24; Vickash Dhaniram captured 2-11 and Terry Narine 2-12.

ISC ‘A’ responded with 133-4 in 14 overs. Anand Bharat struck 44 (3×4, 2×6) while Vickash Dhaniram contributed 24.

At Canal Number Two, the home team got past Malvern by 11 runs. The host took first knock and mustered 134-8 with Chabiraj Ramcharran scoring 42 and Vishwanauth Jadunauth 40; Ravi Hardyal snared 2-14.

Malvern were limited to 123-9 in reply.

Navin Mangar made 33 and Vick Dass 19. Faizul Karimullah picked up 3-20 and Rayan Yankana 3-21.