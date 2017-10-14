Uruguay snatch win against Guyana in warm up match

Latest update October 14th, 2017 12:55 AM
In a bid to fine tune their skills ahead of the Pan American Indoor Hockey Cups which gets underway with anticipated excitement on Monday, Uruguay and Guyana’s women who will contest the second match of the tournament, played a practice match last night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) that was competed as a final.
The Uruguayans achieved a come from behind win and from what was witnessed in that match, an action packed tournament is promised.
Kerensa Fernandes placed Guyana ahead during the first half with a field goal before Uruguay’s Constanza Barrandeguy equalised with a field goal of her own.
In the dying seconds of the game, Camila De Maria expertly slotted past Guyana’s goalkeeper Sarafina Phillips with a powerful shot, to clinch a good win on the plastic-tile surface.
Oct 14, 2017The combined capabilities and knowledge of the nations contesting the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council (WIFBSC) Team Championships will be severely tested today and tomorrow when the Long and...
Oct 14, 2017
Oct 14, 2017
Oct 14, 2017
Oct 14, 2017
Oct 14, 2017
I made this decision on Thursday night after I swung from Lombard Street into Hadfield Street. I saw the same atrocity that... more
The PNCR will attract a new wave of criticism. It will now be accused of practicing the same perverted political culture... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Insurers and re-insurers are facing major losses in the wake of the damage done in the Caribbean and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]