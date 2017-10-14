Uruguay snatch win against Guyana in warm up match

In a bid to fine tune their skills ahead of the Pan American Indoor Hockey Cups which gets underway with anticipated excitement on Monday, Uruguay and Guyana’s women who will contest the second match of the tournament, played a practice match last night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) that was competed as a final.

The Uruguayans achieved a come from behind win and from what was witnessed in that match, an action packed tournament is promised.

Kerensa Fernandes placed Guyana ahead during the first half with a field goal before Uruguay’s Constanza Barrandeguy equalised with a field goal of her own.

In the dying seconds of the game, Camila De Maria expertly slotted past Guyana’s goalkeeper Sarafina Phillips with a powerful shot, to clinch a good win on the plastic-tile surface.