Street Vybz Entertainment Futsal C/Ship… Quarterfinals decided

Late Thursday night the fixtures for the quarterfinals of the inaugural Street Vybz Entertainment Futsal C/Ship were set after the final round of group games at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

The night’s play was scheduled to begin at 19:00hrs but didn’t start until 21:30hrs due to three (3) teams, one each from the first three (3) fixtures a no-show for their respective match-ups which resulted in the following.

MBK All Stars won via walkover from Tucville, Swag Entertainment won by a similar route from the African Team while Future Stars did the same as their opponent, Dave and Celina’s All Stars failed to show up.

In the first competed match, Kitty Hustlers hurried New Market Street out of the competition in a must win game with a 3-1 victory. Tevin Fowler, Stephon Reynolds and Josiah Charles were the scorers for Hustlers while New Market street benefited from an own goal.

West Front Road Gold is Money led by Western Tigers skipper, Phillip Rowley, needled a star studded North Ruimveldt team that featured the likes of Travis “Zorro” Grant and William Europe.

Deon Alfred threaded the needle in the 13th minute for the win that allowed his side to top their group.

Back Circle made light work of Leopold Street in a calm 2-0 victory to top their group with nine (9), playing unbeaten. Jermaine Beckles (12th minute) and Delon Kelly (15th) were the goal scorers against Leopold Street that finished second in Group B.

In another must win game, Andrew Murray Jr. scored a hat-trick to lead Albouystown-A to an edgy 4-3 win over Silver Bullets.

In the 7-goal thriller, Murray netted in the 5th, 7th and 18th minute while his teammate Moses Gritten’s 8th minute goal was critical for the win.

Scoring for Silver Bullets were Damion Williams, Robin Bacchus and Jermaine Samuels.

In the feature game of the night, Sparta Boss joined Future Stars and Back Circle as the other unbeaten team after the group stage to top Group A with a come from behind 3-1 victory against Broad Street.

Shane Morris had put Broad Street ahead in the 4th minute of the 10 minutes-per-half match. Soon after, Daniel Wilson (10th), Sheldon Holder (12th) and Eusi Phillips (13th) got the Sparta train back on track.

All the quarterfinals will be played tonight with Gold is Money vs. Swag Entertainment at 19:00hrs, Future Stars vs. Leopold Street at 20:00hrs, Back Circle vs. Albouystown-A at 21:00hrs and the feature match, Sparta Boss vs. Kitty Hustlers at 22:00hrs.