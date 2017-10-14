S.S Jaguars and G.S Cavaliers square off for VNet T20 title tomorrow

Latest update October 14th, 2017 12:55 AM

Sans Souci Jaguars and G Square Cavaliers of Belle Plaine will clash in the final of the seventh annual V Net T20 Blast tomorrow at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground, Good Success.
Jaguars are touted as favourites since they defeated their opponents in the preliminary stage of the competition which was orchestrated by a fine century from Nokta Moses (102) so far the only triple figure in the tournament.
Along with Moses, the Jaguars batting will be centered around Zameer Zaman, Safraz Mohamed, Besham Moses and Skipper Siddiq Mohamed. Their bowling has been good throughout the competition, restricting opponents for gettable totals.
Mohamed, who will share the new ball with seamer Derwin Daniels, will expect his slow bowlers including the Moses siblings, Zaman and Gladwyn Henry to maintain their consistency shown in the earlier games.
However, despite being confident, Mohamed is still aware of the strength of the opposition and will not be taking them lightly. He said that while his players are eager to go, they will have to stick to the game plan and support each other in every department.
G Square Cavaliers Captain Lokram Narine stated that his team stands a good chance of going all the way but would have to play as a unit. Our batters and bowlers have done well so far, but we have to improve in our fielding which has not been up to par.
Narine is hoping that his batters, Satnarine Sahadeo, Jaggernauth Manbodh, Kamal Khan and Satrohan Shiwnandan can continue their impressive form while off-spinner Dayawant Shiwnandan is one of the tournament’s leading wicket takers.
Managing Director of V-Net Communications Safraz Sheriffudeen expressed pleasure with the level of intensity shown by teams and is looking forward to an exciting contest. The pitch has always been conducive to stroke play, but also rendered assistance to bowlers who put in the efforts.
The winning team will pocket $100,000 and championship trophy while the runners-up receive $50,000 and a trophy. Action gets underway at 11:00hrs.

